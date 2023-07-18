“At Real Madrid it’s very complicated” – Rodrygo makes honest admission about Kylian Mbappe transfer rumors

Real Madrid winger Rodrygo has given his take on the possibility of Kylian Mbappe joining Los Blancos this summer.

Rodrygo said (as per Marca):

“Mbappé? At Real Madrid it’s very complicated, there are always rumours, and this year there were rumours about Harry Kane. When I arrived in Madrid there was a lot of talk about [Paul] Pogba coming, so I don’t have any information."

Adding that signing Mbappe would be a huge coup, the Brazilian forward said:

“I don’t have any information, we have to wait and see. Of course, I hope Mbappe comes because he will help us a lot. He is a real star, but we really don’t know anything.”

Mbappe's future has been subjected to intense speculation by the media and he is expected to leave Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) this summer.

Kylian Mbappe joined PSG on a permanent deal back in 2018 after a season-long loan at the club. He has since gone on to score 212 goals and laid out 98 assists in 260 games across competitions.

Mbappe has established himself as the next big superstar in football, helping France win the 2018 World Cup among other major honors.

The player was on the verge of expiring his contract at PSG in the summer of 2022. He was expected to leave for Real Madrid on a free transfer but ended up making an u-turn and signing a two-year extension in Paris.

What is the current situation regarding Mbappe-PSG-Real Madrid?

With now only one year left on his new deal, Mbappe made it public knowledge that he is not going to sign another extension at PSG. This means the Parisian giants either have to sell him this summer or let him leave for free in 2024.

Real Madrid are reportedly keen to sign the player on a Bosman deal next summer, which has further irked PSG, who do not want to lose a superstar like Mbappe to a rival club on a free transfer.

PSG have made their demands known that should Mbappe not sign an extension, he would ideally have to leave the club this summer, for a massive fee. Real Madrid would then have to prepare an exorbitant amount to make the transfer happen this summer.

Los Blancos recently splashed €103 million to sign Jude Bellingham from Real Madrid. They will have to now scramble for funds if they want to sign Mbappe, with PSG set to ask north of €150m for their French forward.

With one more month still to go in the transfer market, it remains to be seen what happens next in the PSG-Mbappe-Real Madrid saga.