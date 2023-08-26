“At no time did I consent to the kiss” – Jennifer Hermoso releases statement against Luis Rubiales claiming controversial kiss was consensual 

Jennifer Hermoso has issued a statement against Luis Rubiales following the controversy that occurred on Sunday, August 20, after Spain's World Cup win.

Spain defeated England in the final of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in Sydney, Australia, and the entire world could not stop talking about their hard-earned victory. However, that was overshadowed by the actions of the President of the Royal Spanish Football Federation.

While presenting her with the medal, Rubiales grabbed and kissed Hermoso on the lips in front of the whole world. The entire internet condemned the 46-year-old's actions and demanded that he leave the Federation. Spanish politician Irene Montero, American soccer player Megan Rapinoe, and Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian publicly criticized Rubiales.

Montero said that the "non-consensual" kiss was one of the many forms of sexual violence that women have to suffer on a daily basis.

Luis Rubiales apologized for his actions on Monday but the damage had already been done. Speaking to COPE, he stated that those who saw the incident as anything other than "a kiss between two friends celebrating something" were "idiots and stupid people."

On her Instagram Live, Jennifer Hermoso said that she did not like the kiss and that she couldn't possibly do anything else in that situation.

Despite the footballer saying this, a statement was issued by the Royal Spanish Football Federation. It quoted Hermoso saying: "It was a totally spontaneous mutual gesture because of the immense joy that winning a World Cup brings."

Apparently, she never made the statement and has finally come out and put all rumors to rest.

Hermoso issued a public statement through her union FUTPRO, saying:

"I want to clarify that, as seen in the images, at no time did I consent to the kiss he gave me and, of course, in no case did I try to lift the president. I do not tolerate my word being doubted, much less making up words I have not said."

Jennifer Hermoso also mentioned that the FUTPRO players' union and her agent would “defend my interests and speak on my behalf.”

Alexia Putellas joins Jennifer Hermoso to condemn RFEF and Luis Rubiales

Jennifer Hermoso has received endless support following last Sunday's incident with Luis Rubiales. Barcelona star and Hermoso's teammate Alexia Putellas has become a member of that support club and openly criticized Rubiales after his refusal to resign.

A number of Spanish clubs including Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid have issued statements condemning the same and have called for his resignation.

Putellas broke her silence on the matter and tweeted,

"This is unacceptable. It's over. With you partner @Jennihermoso."

Former Real Madrid player Isco Alarcon also spoke on the matter. He said:

“If it was not consented to, it is an abuse of power. I send all my support to Jenni.”

Following the incident, FIFA has opened an investigation into the matter.