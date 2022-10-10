"At the time, I still had a lot of bad feelings in me" - Ex-Arsenal stars breaks silence as old comments slandering Mikel Arteta surface on social media 

Former Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang recently broke his silence after a video of him slandering Mikel Arteta emerged on social media.

Aubameyang enjoyed a great stint at the Emirates, scoring 92 goals and providing 21 assists in 163 games for the Gunners. However, his time came to an abrupt end last season as he had differences with Arsenal manager Arteta.

His contract was terminated during the January transfer window and the player joined Barcelona on a free transfer. He moved to Chelsea in the summer for £10 million.

After joining the Catalan club, here's what the Gabonese striker said about the Spanish manager:

"Big characters and big players, he can't deal with it. He needs some young players who don't say anything."

With the Gunners thriving under Arteta so far this campaign, video of the current Chelsea striker has emerged. He clarified his stance on the same, tweeting out:

"Aware there is a video out that was recorded just after I arrived at Barca. At the time I still had a lot of bad feelings in me - Arsenal are doing great things this season and I wish all my old guys well, just not on November 6. Now full focus on tomorrow."

Arsenal face the Blues on November 6.

Former Gunners captain Aubameyang has gotten off to a good start to his spell at Chelsea, scoring two goals in four games for the club. He was rested for their home clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers this past weekend.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta heaps praise on Gabriel Martinelli

Gabriel Martinelli opened the scoring for the Gunners as they defeated Liverpool 3-2 on October 8. The Brazilian opened the scoring for the north London-based side inside the first minute. He also provided an assist for Bukayo Saka later on in the game.

Arteta heaped praise on the player as he told the media after the monumental win (via football.london):

"He’s a great player, I think today he had an outstanding performance against a top defender, against a top team and he made a difference in the game as well as the other players and that’s the next level to step up in these games and actually make things happen to win it."

The manager further opened up on Martinelli's contract situation, saying:

"We don’t get dragged out about a performance, Gabi doesn’t have to show me whether he plays well or not today. What he deserves is clear, his hunger, his determination, his love for this game and you don’t know where he is going to reach, he’s always asking and willing for more."

Arsenal lead the Premier League table with 24 points from their nine games.

