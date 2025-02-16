"At times we were sloppy" - Virgil van Dijk analyzes Liverpool's performance in 2-1 win over Wolves

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk shared his thoughts after his side secured a 2-1 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on Sunday, February 16. The win at Anfield retained Liverpool's lead at the top of the table to seven points, keeping them in a strong position in the title race.

Liverpool started well and took the lead in the 15th minute. Luis Díaz capitalized on a defensive error, bundling the ball into the net after Toti Gomes failed to clear a cross. They doubled their advantage in the 37th minute when Díaz was brought down by Wolves goalkeeper José Sá, earning a penalty. Mohamed Salah stepped up and sent the ball into the roof of the net, putting Liverpool in control.

However, Wolves responded in the second half, with Matheus Cunha scoring in the 67th minute to reduce the deficit. The visitors increased the pressure, but Liverpool's defense held firm to secure the win.

After the match, Van Dijk admitted that the Merseyside club couldn't dominate for the full 90 minutes but praised the team's resilience.

Here's what he said (via DaveOCKOP):

"We'd love to dominate for the full 90 minutes, but it is the Premier League, and Wolves can punish you. It says a lot that we kept fighting and got the three points."

The Dutch defender also acknowledged moments of sloppy play. He said:

"At times we were sloppy as well, and we couldn't keep the ball as well as we can at times."

Despite Wolves' fightback, the Reds managed to hold on for the win, maintaining their lead over second-placed Arsenal as the season enters a crucial phase.

Liverpool continue their dominant run in the Premier League

The Reds continued their strong Premier League campaign under Arne Slot, establishing themselves as runaway leaders following a 2-1 victory over Wolves. The win helped them bounce back after dropping points in a 2-2 draw against Merseyside rivals Everton at Goodison Park just days earlier.

The Reds will look to strengthen their title charge further when they travel to Villa Park to face Aston Villa on February 19. However, while Liverpool’s performances on the pitch remain solid, there is growing uncertainty surrounding the futures of some of their most crucial players.

Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah, and Trent Alexander-Arnold are all in the final months of their contracts. While Van Dijk is expected to commit his future to the club, both Alexander-Arnold and Salah have been linked with moves away.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has drawn interest from Real Madrid, with the Spanish giants reportedly keen on securing his services. Meanwhile, Mohamed Salah continues to be a top target for Saudi Arabian clubs, with a big-money move to the Middle East on the cards. As the Reds push forward in the title race, the club faces an important few months, both on and off the pitch.

