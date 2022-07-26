“At the very top of my list but no doubt they’ll say £100M” – Chelsea fans name centre-back they want club to sign after missing out on Jules Kounde

Chelsea fans have named Leicester City defender Wesley Fofana as an alternative they want to be signed after missing out on Jules Kounde.

Kounde, 23, is expected to join Barcelona with the Catalan giants having reportedly hijacked the Blues' move for the French defender.

It's a blow to Thomas Tuchel's side as they had seemingly eyed Kounde as the final replacement for Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger.

The duo left Stamford Bridge this summer as free agents, joining Barcelona and Real Madrid respectively.

Chelsea have signed Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli for £34.2 million as one of the duo's replacements.

Tuchel will potentially now have to consider alternatives to Kounde and it appears some Blues fans are desiring a move for Leicester City's Fofana.

The 21-year-old has been hugely impressive since joining Leicester from Saint-Etienne back in 2020.

He has made 49 appearances for the Foxes, playing a key role in the side's FA Cup success in 2021.

Ironically, it was against Chelsea, of whom Leicester beat 1-0 in the final that season and it was another eye-catching performance from the young Frenchman.

Fofana has five years left on his current deal at the King Power Stadium but could be on the move with his stock continuing to grow.

Here are some reactions from Twitter of Blues fans to the news they look to have missed out on Kounde and their desire for the side to pursue Fofana:

ChelsPlug @ChelsPlug I know I'm not the only one who thinks Fofana is a better fit for Chelsea than Koundè I know I'm not the only one who thinks Fofana is a better fit for Chelsea than Koundè https://t.co/lmyxcPNjEu

upthechels @CFCMOUNTT19



Fofana: will slot into that RCB spot with ease, Great on the ball, physical and fast, can even play in back a 4.



Bowen: an addition to the RW position, if Hudson odoi can start the season running, than those two can create great problems for Tuchel. Chelsea Football ClubFofana: will slot into that RCB spot with ease, Great on the ball, physical and fast, can even play in back a 4.Bowen: an addition to the RW position, if Hudson odoi can start the season running, than those two can create great problems for Tuchel. Chelsea Football Club 📈Fofana: will slot into that RCB spot with ease, Great on the ball, physical and fast, can even play in back a 4.Bowen: an addition to the RW position, if Hudson odoi can start the season running, than those two can create great problems for Tuchel. https://t.co/mswqizNPFz

Y P @imYash07



Also Skriniar to CFC would be tough. Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #LCFC



"There hasn't been anything concrete or a proposition yet", he said about Arsenal and Man Utd rumours. Youri Tielemans deal, stalling - as Leicester chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha confirms: "It's nothing. There haven't been any offers yet"."There hasn't been anything concrete or a proposition yet", he said about Arsenal and Man Utd rumours. Youri Tielemans deal, stalling - as Leicester chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha confirms: "It's nothing. There haven't been any offers yet". 🔵🇧🇪 #LCFC"There hasn't been anything concrete or a proposition yet", he said about Arsenal and Man Utd rumours. https://t.co/IUrLpEz7VD Chelsea better should go big on Wesley Fofana despite Leicester reluctancy to sell him. Remember if they were to sell Youri Tielemans, they won't make another big sell as they'll stick to their "sell only 1 big player in 1 season" rule.Also Skriniar to CFC would be tough. twitter.com/FabrizioRomano… Chelsea better should go big on Wesley Fofana despite Leicester reluctancy to sell him. Remember if they were to sell Youri Tielemans, they won't make another big sell as they'll stick to their "sell only 1 big player in 1 season" rule.Also Skriniar to CFC would be tough. twitter.com/FabrizioRomano…

Chelsea could find problems negotiating with Leicester City over Wesley Fofana

The Foxes can be difficult negotiators

Chelsea may have to prepare for a real tussle if they do target Wesley Fofana with Leicester City renowned for playing hard ball in the transfer market.

None more so than their negotiations with Manchester United in 2019 over Harry Maguire.

The English centre-back had gained interest from both Manchester United and Manchester City (as per SportsMole).

The Red Devils were the side willing to meet the Foxes' £80 million and it's fair to say Leicester pulled off somewhat of a coup in the sale.

Making £80 million off of a defender is an astounding feat, but even more so is seing the likes of Wesley Fofana and Caglar Soyuncu come in as replacements.

Fofana is certainly making waves in the Premier League with each eye-catching performance and if Chelsea do want the Frenchman, they may need to act soon.

Transfermarkt values the 21-year-old at £36 million, but as alluded to, the Blues can expect to pay way over that.

