“At the very top of my list but no doubt they’ll say £100M” – Chelsea fans name centre-back they want club to sign after missing out on Jules Kounde

Chelsea fans have named Leicester City defender Wesley Fofana as an alternative they want to be signed after missing out on Jules Kounde.
Kounde, 23, is expected to join Barcelona with the Catalan giants having reportedly hijacked the Blues' move for the French defender.
It's a blow to Thomas Tuchel's side as they had seemingly eyed Kounde as the final replacement for Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger.
The duo left Stamford Bridge this summer as free agents, joining Barcelona and Real Madrid respectively.
Chelsea have signed Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli for £34.2 million as one of the duo's replacements.
Tuchel will potentially now have to consider alternatives to Kounde and it appears some Blues fans are desiring a move for Leicester City's Fofana.
The 21-year-old has been hugely impressive since joining Leicester from Saint-Etienne back in 2020.
He has made 49 appearances for the Foxes, playing a key role in the side's FA Cup success in 2021.
Ironically, it was against Chelsea, of whom Leicester beat 1-0 in the final that season and it was another eye-catching performance from the young Frenchman.
Fofana has five years left on his current deal at the King Power Stadium but could be on the move with his stock continuing to grow.
Here are some reactions from Twitter of Blues fans to the news they look to have missed out on Kounde and their desire for the side to pursue Fofana:
Chelsea could find problems negotiating with Leicester City over Wesley Fofana
Chelsea may have to prepare for a real tussle if they do target Wesley Fofana with Leicester City renowned for playing hard ball in the transfer market.
None more so than their negotiations with Manchester United in 2019 over Harry Maguire.
The English centre-back had gained interest from both Manchester United and Manchester City (as per SportsMole).
The Red Devils were the side willing to meet the Foxes' £80 million and it's fair to say Leicester pulled off somewhat of a coup in the sale.
Making £80 million off of a defender is an astounding feat, but even more so is seing the likes of Wesley Fofana and Caglar Soyuncu come in as replacements.
Fofana is certainly making waves in the Premier League with each eye-catching performance and if Chelsea do want the Frenchman, they may need to act soon.
Transfermarkt values the 21-year-old at £36 million, but as alluded to, the Blues can expect to pay way over that.