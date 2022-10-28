“At will and they will repeat the same” – Thierry Henry claims Arsenal duo help Gunners to do something ‘they could not do for a long time’ now

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has claimed that Gunners duo William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes have allowed the team to play from the back.

Henry showered praise on the defensive pair and explained how they have contributed to the side advancing from defense.

He told CBS Sports Golazo (via HITC):

“Saliba and Gabriel allow you to play in the back four, things we could not do for a long time. At will and they will repeat the same.”

Saliba, 21, and Gabriel, 24, have forged a formidable partnership alongside one another.

They have made 28 appearances between them across competitions, scoring three goals and providing two assists.

Saliba returned to Arsenal in the summer from Olympique Marseille having spent a season on loan at the Stade Veledrome.

Meanwhile, Gabriel arrived at the Emirates Stadium from LOSC Lille in 2021 for £23.4 million.

The pair's impressive start to the campaign has coincided with Mikel Arteta's side superb run of form.

The Gunners are top of the Premier League and have won nine, drawn one and lost as many of their 11 fixtures.

They have lost just two games across competitions this season and defensively they have shown vast improvement, conceding just 11 goals in the league.

However, it is perhaps the duo's passing abilities that have impressed many as they have all the attributes to help the Gunners advance going forward.

Gabriel signed new long-term deal with Arsenal

Gabriel extends his stay in north London

Gabriel has extended his stay with Arsenal by signing a new five-year deal with the club.

It means the Brazilian is tied to the Emirates Stadium until 2027 and will come as a relief to Gunners fans amidst speculation over interest from other clubs.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Juventus were interested in signing Gabriel in the summer.

He wrote:

“I’m told two clubs approached Gabriel Magalhaes’ agents in July, and Juventus were one of them, for sure. Arsenal decided to keep him as key player for present and future."

Arteta was pleased to have seen Gabriel sign a new deal with the Gunners as he lauded the Brazilian (via the club's official website):

“Gabi has shown huge qualities since he joined us. He is a young player with a great work ethic and his consistent strong performances have been hugely important to us over the past two seasons."

He added:

"Working with Gabi every day is a pleasure, he has formed strong relationships with everyone at the club and we’re so pleased that he has committed to us on a long-term contract."

