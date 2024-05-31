Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini confirms receiving ‘important’ offer to join Premier League club after Europa League success 

Atalanta boss Gian Piero Gasperini has said that he received an offer from an unnamed Premier League club. However, the Italian added that he has no plans to leave the UEFA Europa League champions.

Gasperini's side - who finished fourth in Serie A - ended Bayer Leverkusen's quest for a historic unbeaten season by beating them 3-0 in the Europa League final last week.

An Ademola Lookman hat-trick sunk Xabi Alonso's Bundesliga champions before Atalanta concluded their Serie A campaign with a 3-0 win over Torino, with Lookman once again among the scorers.

Following the UEFA Europa League success, Gasperini told Gazzetta (as per transfer guru Fabrizio Romano) about receiving a 'proposal' from a Premier League club but added that his future is with Atalanta:

“I’ve received an important proposal from a Premier League club in the recent days, weeks. I can’t accept and leave Italy now. I feel good here, and I’m planning my future here with Atalanta."

Gasperini's side have had an impressive season and could have won another title but lost 1-0 to Juventus in the Coppa Italia final.

Nevertheless, Atalanta made sure they wouldn't trip up in another title match as they handed Leverkusen their only loss of the season to win their first European title, their first title in any competition in 51 years.

What happened in the 2023-24 Premier League season?

Manchester City Trophy Parade

It was another entertaining season in the English top flight as Manchester City scripted history by finishing clear of Arsenal on the final day. Liverpool finished third, while Aston Villa took the fourth spot.

With Liverpool dropping out of the fray in what was turning out to be a three-horse title race, the Gunners took the race to the final day. They needed to win their final game - which they did by beating Everton 2-1 - but also needed City to drop points at home, which didn't happen.

Pep Guardiola's side beat West Ham United 3-1 at home to become the first side to win the Premier League four-peat, sealing their sixth league triumph in seven years.

At the other end of the standings, Luton Town, Burnley and Sheffield United were relegated.