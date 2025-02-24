Atletico boss Diego Simeone makes feelings clear about Hansi Flick ahead of showdown against Barcelona in Copa del Rey

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone spoke highly of Barcelona coach Hansi Flick ahead of their much-anticipated Copa del Rey clash semi-final first-leg clash. The game is scheduled for Tuesday, February 25, at the Montjuic Stadium.

Ad

Los Colchoneros won 2-1 the last time Barcelona and Atletico Madrid faced each other this season, thanks to Rodrigo de Paul's strike (60') and Alexander Sorloth's winner (90+6'). Pedri (30') scored the Catalan side's only goal of the night.

The stakes are high for both sides in the Copa del Rey with Barcelona looking to win their second trophy of the season after their triumph in the Supercopa de Espana in January.

Ad

Trending

In the pre-match press conference ahead of the clash, Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone waxed lyrical about Barcelona boss Hansi Flick. The Argentine tactician credited Flick for La Blaugrana's form this season and said (via Barca Blaugranes):

"I think that the strength of this Barça is the coach. He has the ability to transmit to the players what he is proposing. I think that the arrival of Flick has done Barca a lot of good. We have an idea of the game we want to play, we will discuss it with the boys beforehand. I really like the way the opponent plays, they have a strong defense with that high line they maintain."

Ad

Simeone added:

“When you face big teams, there are times when you have a bad time and you have to prepare to suffer. There will be good and bad moments, as happened against Real Madrid. You have to know that in the same match there will be different moments.”

The winners of the semi-final clash over both legs will face either Real Madrid or Real Sociedad in the final.

Ad

"It will be a tough game" - Barcelona boss Hansi Flick ahead of Atletico Madrid clash in Copa del Rey

In the pre-match press conference ahead of facing Atletico Madrid in the Copa del Rey, Barcelona boss Hansi Flick spoke highly of his opponents. He said (via Barca Universal):

“It’s a new game, we are starting again from scratch. They are a great team, they have invested a lot, they have the best defense and in attack, incredible players. It will be a tough game.”

Ad

The German tactician also provided a crucial update about Blaugrana superstar Lamine Yamal's potential injury. The 17-year-old shared an image of his bloody foot after being stepped on during Barcelona's 2-0 win over Las Palmas on Saturday.

The youngster missed training the next day, sparking concerns about his availability for the crucial Copa del Rey semi-final clash.

"We have to wait and evaluate. I think he will be able to play, I have positive feelings," Flick said about Yamal's availability.

Following their clash against Los Colchoneros, Barca will gear up to face Real Sociedad in LaLiga (March 2) and Benfica in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first leg (March 5).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback