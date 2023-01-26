Atletico fans hang Vinicius Jr doll with a poster saying 'Madrid hates Real' ahead of derby

Atletico Madrid fans have taken a dig at Real Madrid and Brazilian winger Vinicius Jr. ahead of the Madrid derby later tonight. The two Madrid-based sides are set to square off in a Copa del Rey quarter-final clash in a matter of hours. Ahead of the highly-anticipated game, Atletico fans hung Vinicius' poster from a bridge and put up a hoarding that read: (as per SPORTbible)

"Madrid hates Real."

The rivalry between the two Madrid clubs is one of the fiercest ones in world football. Atletico fans addressed Vinicius Jr. with vile racist chants when the two sides met at the Wanda Metropolitano earlier in the season.

Los Blancos emerged triumphant when the two teams met earlier in the season. Rodrygo and Federico Valverde scored for Carlo Ancelotti's team.

Vinicius Jr., meanwhile, has been in fine form for Real Madrid so far this season. In 27 games, he has scored 11 goals and has provided five assists this campaign.

Ahead of the clash against city rivals Atletico, Ancelotti shared his assessment of Diego Simeone's team, saying (via Los Blancos' official website):

"We've got a chance to reach the semi-final of a major competition. We're aware of the strength of our opponents and beating Atlético is always very difficult. It's a derby and it's not a normal match, it's special. Atletico are getting better, they played really well in the last game, and it's going to be entertaining. We have to put our best possible team out and that's what I'll try to do."

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti spoke about Vinicius Jr. ahead of the clash against Atletico

Vinicius Jr. is expected to play a big role for Real Madrid as Los Blancos take on Atletico in the Copa del Rey. Speaking ahead of the clash, Ancelotti emphasized the importance of the Brazilian winger to the team.

The Italian coach said: (via Real Madrid's official website)

"He's in good physical condition and has a great level of fitness. The mental element is very important for him as we need him and football needs him. We must protect him both physically and mentally. He's highly motivated, focused and he's not complaining right now. I'm sure he'll play his part for the team."

Vinicius Jr. was a part of nine Madrid derbies across competitions before the game. He has won six of them, drawn two and lost just one. Surprisingly, he has yet to score against Atletico in his career and has provided three assists to date.

