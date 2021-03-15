Real Madrid and Barcelona aren't going to lose until the end of the season: Atletico boss Diego Simeone

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone has said that his team 'have to be calmer' in their pursuit of the La Liga title this season after their poor performance against Getafe on Sunday.

Atletico Madrid have been the in-form team in the La Liga for most of the 2020-21 season. Simeone's side have lost just twice in the league in the current campaign and are six points clear of second-placed Real Madrid in the table.

However, the side have endured a shaky run of form in recent weeks, winning just three of their last eight games in the La Liga. They also lost 1-0 to Chelsea in the first leg of their Round of 16 Champions League tie.

Diego Simeone has sent a warning to his players after their 0-0 draw with Getafe. The Argentine manager believes Real Madrid and Barcelona won't lose again in the La Liga and feels Atletico Madrid are being chased by 'two monsters'.

"I leave here knowing the team is playing well. We have to be calmer. We know that Real Madrid and Barcelona aren't going to lose until the end of the season. The nerves aren't going away and we just have to get on with it," Simeone told reporters after Atletico's draw with Getafe.

Diego Simeone also revealed that his squad is feeling the pressure as Real Madrid and Barcelona continue to close the gap on them.

"It's normal. We've been top for almost the whole season. There are still 11 games left to go. People were saying Barcelona were bad and look what they did in Paris. They have a new president and excitement is growing," said Simeone.

"Real Madrid always take points from their games. We have two monsters below us that want to be where we are," added Simeone.

Diego Simeone has now won more games than any other manager in Atletico Madrid's history 👑 pic.twitter.com/isaI8r24rR — Goal (@goal) March 10, 2021

Advertisement

Atletico are still heavy favorites to beat Real Madrid and Barcelona to the La Liga title

Atletico de Madrid v Athletic Club - La Liga Santander

Despite going through a patchy run of form in recent weeks, Atletico Madrid are in the pole position to lift the title in May. The Spanish side boasts the best defensive record in the league this season and they will be hoping their attacking players regain some form in the closing stages of the season.

🗣️ Diego Simeone: "There are two monsters behind us who want the position we are in now." pic.twitter.com/UQL1Fpr8lI — Barça Worldwide (@BarcaWorldwide) March 14, 2021

Diego Simeone's side will now switch their focus to the Champions League and the second leg against Chelsea on Wednesday night. Atletico will have to overturn a 1-0 deficit from last's week fixture if they are to progress to the quarter-finals of the competition.