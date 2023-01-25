Atletico Madrid eye move for another Barcelona star - Reports

According to Barca Blaugranes, Atletico Madrid are interested in signing Barcelona's 22-year-old forward, Ferran Torres, in the final few days of the winter transfer window.

The Spaniard is having a tough time getting regular game time under manager Xavi Hernandez and is looking to move out in search of a club where he will have ample opportunities to grow and showcase his talent.

Barça Blaugranes @BlaugranesBarca Atletico Madrid keeping tabs on Ferran Torres’s situation at Barcelona - report barcablaugranes.com/fc-barcelona-t… Atletico Madrid keeping tabs on Ferran Torres’s situation at Barcelona - report barcablaugranes.com/fc-barcelona-t…

Both Atletico and Barca have done their fair share of business recently, including the recent trade of Memphis Depay. Meanwhile, Ferran Torres is believed to be a recent addition to the long list of players traded between the two Spanish giants. Arsenal are said to be another club interested in signing Torres.

Talking Ball™ @TalkingBallTM ARSENAL TRANSFER EXCLUSIVES



Raphinia interest is genuine, but Arsenal will not entertain anything near the €100m Barcelona have quoted.



We are still interest in Ferran Torres and something could come of that. ARSENAL TRANSFER EXCLUSIVESRaphinia interest is genuine, but Arsenal will not entertain anything near the €100m Barcelona have quoted.We are still interest in Ferran Torres and something could come of that. 🚨 ARSENAL TRANSFER EXCLUSIVES🚨Raphinia interest is genuine, but Arsenal will not entertain anything near the €100m Barcelona have quoted.We are still interest in Ferran Torres and something could come of that.

As per Diario AS, Diego Simeone's side have already initiated personal contact with the Spanish youngster to convince him about the project at Wanda Metropolitano, assuring him of getting regular game time.

Torres spent two years playing for the Premier League giants Manchester City before joining Barcelona in 2022 on a five-year deal with a massive £1 billion release clause. Since then, he has only featured in 49 games for the Blaugrana, scoring 12 goals and providing seven assists.

Despite his hyped arrival at Camp Nou, the Spanish international has mostly been used as a substitute by Xavi. This has become a major reason Torres is unwilling to continue his time at Barcelona, with active interest from fellow Spanish giants Atletico Madrid.

Atletico Madrid have struggled to find consistency this season, while Barcelona sit at the top of the La Liga table. With eyes set on multiple trophies this season, Xavi will look to engage Torres, demanding more patience from the Spaniard and assuring him of gradual improvement in his playing time.

However, it will be interesting to see how the reported transfer pans out, as neither of the clubs have officially commented on this.

Barcelona ready to trigger Atletico Madrid player Yannick Carrasco's release clause this summer - Report

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Barca are willing to trigger Atletico Madrid wing-back Yannick Carrasco's release clause to sign him this summer.

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal Barcelona have told Yannick Carrasco that there is a serious possibility that they will activate the clause to sign him in the summer. However, a final decision has not yet been made.



— @FabrizioRomano Barcelona have told Yannick Carrasco that there is a serious possibility that they will activate the clause to sign him in the summer. However, a final decision has not yet been made. ❗️Barcelona have told Yannick Carrasco that there is a serious possibility that they will activate the clause to sign him in the summer. However, a final decision has not yet been made.— @FabrizioRomano https://t.co/jxdXiAW1Sh

Barca manager Xavi Hernandez is desperate to sign the Belgian international as he rates him highly. Carrasco was considered included in the recently concluded Memphis Depay deal between the two clubs, but Diego Simeone's side did not agree.

However, Barcelona are ready to secure Carrasco's services as the Belgian international wishes to move out of the Wanda Metropolitano. A potential summer deal is more realistic, with the winter transfer window ending in a few days.

Poll : 0 votes