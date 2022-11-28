Atletico Madrid identify ex-Liverpool man as Joao Felix's replacement: Reports

According to El Nacional, Atletico Madrid have identified former Liverpool player Luis Alberto as a potential replacement for Joao Felix.

La Rojiblancos have started to prepare for life after Felix and are ready to sell the player as long as an offer of around €80 million comes in. Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Manchester United, Chelsea, and Bayern Munich are among the clubs interested in the player.

Felix is currently with the Portugal national team at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. His campaign in Qatar started in style as the former Benfica star netted for his country in their 3-2 win against Ghana.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK João Félix was only 6 years old when Cristiano Ronaldo scored his first World Cup goal.



16 years later, they both score in the same World Cup game.



Let that longevity sink in 🤯 João Félix was only 6 years old when Cristiano Ronaldo scored his first World Cup goal.16 years later, they both score in the same World Cup game.Let that longevity sink in 🤯 https://t.co/QILhhH5z2O

However, since his arrival at Atletico Madrid, Felix hasn't flourished as he would have liked. Hence, the player wants to pursue his future elsewhere.

With the 2019 Golden Boy winner seemingly keen on a move, Diego Semione has identified Lazio's Luis Alberto as his replacement.

Alberto has previously played in Spain with clubs like Sevilla, Deportivo La Coruna, and Malaga. Alberto also had a brief stint with Liverpool.

The 30-year-old is currently a protagonist for Lazio, and Atletico might have to fork a fee of around £30 million to seal his signature.

Liverpool star Fabinho spoke about the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Liverpool FC v Leeds United - Premier League

Liverpool star Fabinho recently said that representing Brazil at the FIFA World Cup is one of his biggest dreams. He said (via the club's official website):

“This is my biggest dream, to play in a World Cup with my national team. I always dreamed about playing in a World Cup with Brazil. In the other World Cups I was a fan, I was looking from the outside. So to have this experience and be there with Brazil in Qatar and be in the games with these emotions would be really special."

KYSTAR @KYSTAR



Fabinho is ready for the World Cup When your phone battery is at 100% but you charge it anyway..Fabinho is ready for the World Cup When your phone battery is at 100% but you charge it anyway..Fabinho is ready for the World Cup ✂️😂 https://t.co/u2h6EdYbmc

While speaking about the favorites for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, he said:

“For me personally, France are the favorites and England have one of the strongest teams as well, but to go there and try to win the trophy would be special.”

Poll : 0 votes