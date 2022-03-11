Atletico Madrid interested in signing 30-year-old Liverpool star - Reports 

According to a report from Fichajes.net, Atletico Madrid are interested in signing Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino in the summer. The Brazilian's contract with the Reds expires at the end of the 2022-23 season. A new contract isn't on the table yet, which means the striker could be forced to leave Anfield this summer.

Firmino joined Liverpool in 2015 from Hoffenheim for around €41 million. Since then, he has scored 95 goals and made 73 assists in 316 appearances in all competitions. The Brazilian has been a key part of Jurgen Klopp's front three with Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

Todo Fútbol @todofutbol_ok21



Roberto Firmino

Gabriel Jesús

Philippe

Juninho Paulista

Óscar

Fernandinho

Lucas Moura

Gilberto Silva

Ramires Máximos goleadores brasileños en la historia de #PremierLeague (1992-2022):Roberto FirminoGabriel JesúsPhilippe #Coutinho Juninho PaulistaÓscarFernandinhoLucas MouraGilberto SilvaRamires Máximos goleadores brasileños en la historia de #PremierLeague (1992-2022):7️⃣0️⃣ Roberto Firmino5️⃣2️⃣ Gabriel Jesús4️⃣4️⃣ Philippe #Coutinho2️⃣9️⃣ Juninho Paulista2️⃣1️⃣ Óscar1️⃣9️⃣ Fernandinho1️⃣9️⃣ Lucas Moura1️⃣7️⃣ Gilberto Silva1️⃣7️⃣ Ramires https://t.co/8U4pAuA1ek

However, since Liverpool's signing of Diogo Jota from Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2020, Firmino has seen his playing time take a hit. This, along with his injuries, has led him to appear just 24 times in all competitions this season, many of them as a substitute.

Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid are reportedly looking to replace Luis Suarez in the summer. The 35-year-old striker is in the twilight of his career and the Spanish club will look to freshen things up in their attack. They have also been linked with the likes of Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City and Richarlison from Everton.

Diego Simeone is reportedly a big fan of Firmino and would want him at the club next season.

Atletico Madrid looking to join Liverpool in the quarter-finals of the Champions League

Liverpool reached the quarter-finals of the Champions League despite losing 1-0 to Atletico Madrid in the second leg of R16 last week. Their 2-0 win in the first leg ensured they got through to the next round. They have so far been joined by Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Manchester City.

Atletico Madrid, meanwhile, are set to play their second leg against Manchester United next week at Old Trafford. The first leg at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium ended in a 1-1 draw.

The Spanish side created a lot of chances and made 13 attempts on goal. They even hit the post twice but couldn't convert their chances. Hence, despite the draw, they will be confident based on their first leg performance.

Before that though, they will face Cadiz in La Liga on Friday in an attempt to strengthen their position in the top four. They currently sit in fourth place with a two-point lead over fifth-placed Real Betis.

Edited by Parimal