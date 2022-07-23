Atletico Madrid keen on offloading 29-year-old star to fund move to sign Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United: Reports

Despite his legendary status at Real Madrid, there is a real possibility that Cristiano Ronaldo could leave Manchester United this summer to join Atletico Madrid. El Nacional reported that in order to make this transfer feasible, the La Liga giants have decided to part ways with Alvaro Morata.

Manager Diego Simeone is understood to be in the favor of signing the Manchester United ace this summer. He has asked the club to do their bit in bringing him back to Madrid.

However, Ronaldo's arrival is expected to come at the expense of Morata, who has been unable to impress the boss.

The Spaniard was signed permanently by Los Rojiblancos from Chelsea in 2020. This was after his one-and-a-half year spell at Wanda Metropolitano from January 2019 to June 2020. However, he spent the next two seasons away from Simeone's side on loan to Juventus.

Now, it seems like Atletico Madrid are pushing for Morata's exit as the Spain international is a high earner and his contract lasts until 2024.

Juventus is still a likely destination for Morata, where Massimiliano Allegri would be happy to have his services. The Spaniard scored 12 goals and provided nine assists in 48 matches for the Bianconeri last season.

His sale will be used to fund a move for Manchester United forward Ronaldo.

Los Rojiblancos were prepared to part ways with the Spanish international this season even before Ronaldo made himself available on the market. In fact, it was his former Manchester United teammate Edinson Cavani who they were initially planning to sign.

However, with the opportunity emerging to sign the five-time Ballon d'Or winner, they are now willing to take measures to bring him to Spain. The 37-year-old striker is even willing to accept a pay cut to his current salary.

However, his legendary status at Real Madrid is likely to take a hit if he chooses to move to their arch-rivals.

Manchester United boss suggests he is not concerned in latest update on Cristiano Ronaldo

Red Devils manager Erik ten Hag has admitted that he is unaware of when the 37-year-old striker will return to training with the squad. However, he also added that it is not an issue of concern for him.

As per the club, the Portuguese did not join the club on their pre-season tour due to family reasons.

Speaking on the matter, the Manchester United manager said (via Manchester Evening News):

"No. It's the same as last week. Of course, concerning is maybe not the right word (over his absence). I focus on the players who are there and they are doing really well and they are in great shape. We will integrate him [Ronaldo]."

