Atletico Madrid lining up replacement for Manchester United target - Reports

Manchester United have forced Atletico Madrid to be on guard with constant rumors linking the Premier League giants with a swoop for the Rojiblancos' right-back Kieran Trippier this summer.

As per reports, Atletico Madrid have already identified a replacement for the English international should he decide to leave the Wanda Metropolitano in favor of a return to the English top flight in the coming weeks. The player who is reportedly in Diego Simeone's sights is River Plate defender Gonzalo Montiel.

Man Utd 'remain committed' to signing Kieran Trippierhttps://t.co/qJU2iVvpmr pic.twitter.com/YVrwG8i4si — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) July 28, 2021

However, it won't be a ride in the park for Manchester United in their quest to sign Trippier this summer as Atletico Madrid will reportedly make it difficult for them to prise the player away.

The Spanish giants, meanwhile, are aware that the defender's family are in support of a return to England, meaning they could end up being forced to let him go.

Trippier joined Atletico Madrid from Tottenham Hotspur during the summer of 2019. He signed a three-year contract with the Spanish giants, which will keep him at the Wanda Metropolitano until the summer of 2022.

The defender has won the hearts of the fans and the manager within the two years he has spent at the club so far. He was highly influential as the Rojiblancos made history by winning the Liga title last season. He recorded six assists to his name from 28 games in the Spanish top flight during the term.

The Manchester United target was a standout performer for Atletico Madrid last season

How much would Manchester United pay for Trippier?

With just a year left on his contract with Atletico Madrid, it's unlikely the club will pocket a big sum from the sale of the defender. Rumors suggest that the Rojiblancos are expecting to get something in the region of €40 million in exchange for Trippier.

After splashing a whopping €85 million to sign Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund and €45 million to lure Rafael Varane from Real Madrid, it doesn't look like Manchester United have much money left to splash. Hence they'd surely try to reduce Atletico's asking price in negotiations.

Meanwhile, Trippier has a market value of €20 million, according to Transfermarkt. It remains to be seen how things will unfold in the next few weeks.

Edited by Rohit Mishra