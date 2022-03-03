Atletico Madrid midfielder to join MLS side in the summer - Reports

MLS side Houston Dynamo have announced the signing of Atletico Madrid midfielder Hector Herrera. The 31-year-old Mexican will be available as a free agent at the end of the season. Houston Dynamo have swooped in to sign the midfielder, who will leave Atletico Madrid after three years.

Signed by the Los Colchoneros in 2019 on a free transfer from Portuguese side FC Porto, the Mexico captain immediately became a mainstay in Diego Simeone's side. He has appeared 71 times, scoring one goal and contributing four assists. However, his game time has diminished recently.

Nevertheless, Houston Dynamo have brought in an experienced campaigner as they look to have a successful campaign in the MLS Western Conference.

Following the signing, General Manager Pat Onstad tweeted:

"A momentous day for a city that deserves it. Not only is (Herrera) drawn to our project, but he is driven to be a champion for our city. We can’t wait to welcome Hector and his family to Houston!"

Hector Herrera has some unfinished work at Atletico Madrid

Hector Herrera still has a part to play for Atletico Madrid.

Despite the signing being confirmed, Herrera still has a role to play for Simeone's side this season. The Rojiblancos are in a tense battle to qualify for the UEFA Champions League next season. They are currently fifth in the standings, level on points with fourth-placed Barcelona having played a game more.

That is in stark contrast to their form last season, when they won their first La Liga title since 2014. Now the pressure is on Simeone to motivate a side that has dropped off significantly. So Herrera could still play a role in their quest for Champions League qualification.

Meanwhhile, Atletico are also alive in the Champions League. They head to Old Trafford to play Manchester United on March 15, having drawn the first leg 1-1 at home two weeks ago.

Atletico squandered an early lead as substitute Anthony Elanga forced a share of the spoils at the Wanda Metropolitano. Herrera and co will need to be at their best at Old Trafford to make it through to the quarter-finals.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #Atleti



Herrera wanted this opportunity in MLS and it's now almost done. Hector Herrera will sign his contract until 2025 with Houston Dynamo in the coming hours/days. The deal will be active in the summer, he's gonna complete the season with Atletico Madrid.Herrera wanted this opportunity in MLS and it's now almost done. Hector Herrera will sign his contract until 2025 with Houston Dynamo in the coming hours/days. The deal will be active in the summer, he's gonna complete the season with Atletico Madrid. 🇲🇽 #Atleti Herrera wanted this opportunity in MLS and it's now almost done. https://t.co/g98g2Vhscu

Herrera played the entire 90 minutes at home to the Red Devils. He was key as Atletico dominated the United midfield for large swathes. The Mexico international will look to leave the Wanda Metropolitano on a high as he enters the last few weeks of the season.

Edited by Bhargav