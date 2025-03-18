Atletico Madrid provide direct response to rumors linking Julian Alvarez with summer move to Liverpool 

Atletico Madrid sporting director Carlos Busero has confirmed that the La Liga giants will not entertain offers for Julian Alvarez amid rumors linking him with a move to Liverpool. The former Manchester City forward has been making headlines recently after his agent, Fernando Hidalgo, confirmed that the Reds were interested in securing his services at the start of the season.

Ad

Alvarez joined Atletico Madrid last summer in a £82 million move from Manchester City. His departure was reportedly due to a lack of regular game time, particularly in crucial matches where he was often viewed as a backup to Erling Haaland.

After a slow start to his tenure in Spain, the Argentine forward has rediscovered his form, helping Atletico stay in the title race alongside Barcelona and Real Madrid. He has already scored 23 goals and provided five assists in 44 appearances, including 11 goals and three assists since the turn of the year.

Ad

Trending

Liverpool, who were in the market for a forward last summer, had reportedly targeted Alvarez. Speculation has surfaced once again, suggesting that the English side may reignite their pursuit this summer.

However, Atletico Madrid’s sporting director, Carlos Busero, has firmly shut down those rumors, stating that Alvarez is a crucial part of their project.

"The talk about Liverpool submitting an official offer to sign our player Julian Alvarez is incorrect. What is being circulated is just rumors. Alvarez is a key and important player in our project, and we have no intention of letting him go. The player himself is not paying attention to these rumors," he told 365 scores (via Liverpool.com).

Ad

Alvarez has an impressive list of honors at both club and international level. During his time at Manchester City, he won six trophies in just two seasons, while contributing 36 goals and 17 assists. His move to Atletico Madrid, however, seems to have elevated his game further, as he is now regarded as a central figure in Diego Simeone’s attack.

Liverpool legend highlights key area for the club to improve

Liverpool endured their worst week of the 2024-25 campaign before the ongoing international break. The Reds' Champions League exit at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain was followed by a defeat to Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup final.

Ad

While they remain in pole position for the Premier League title, a season that once promised multiple trophies has failed to materialize.

Club legend Jamie Carragher believes these recent setbacks have highlighted a key area where the club needs to improve. He pointed out that the Reds have been overly reliant on Mohamed Salah, with the other attackers failing to contribute.

"I think the lack of pace in the team is glaring in the attack. I almost feel a little bit sorry for Mo Salah, because he’s taken a little bit of criticism after the two Paris Saint-Germain games. The other attackers Liverpool have got are good players, they’re not great players, and they’ve relied on him so much," Carragher said (via This is Anfield).

Ad

The likes of Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota, and Luis Diaz have struggled to provide support to Salah, which could explain Liverpool's reported interest in Julian Alvarez last summer.

For now, however, their attention will shift back to the Premier League, where they hold a 12-point lead over second-placed Arsenal.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback