Atletico Madrid ready to sell Manchester United target for €40 million - Reports

Atletico Madrid are now ready to sell Manchester United target Yannick Carrasco for a fee of €40 million. The Belgian has been keen for a move since the summer transfer window as he feels cheated at the Spanish club as per reports in MARCA.

La Rojiblancos wanted the full price of his release clause to be paid, which is an amount of €60 million. However, Carrasco's intention to leave remains intact and the La Liga club will be willing to let him go for €40 million.

Carrasco has made 20 appearances for Atletico Madrid, scoring four goals and providing two assists. Out of those 20 appearances, 12 have come as a starter in the playing XI.

Manchester United, meanwhile, are keen to bolster their attack after Cristiano Ronaldo's departure from the club in the wake of a controversial interview with British broadcaster Piers Morgan.

Anthony Martial's persistent injury issues remain a problem for the Red Devils. Anthony Elanga is yet to convince United boss Erik ten Hag. Hence, the Red Devils have made it a priority to sign new players and deepen their pool.

Carrasco is an experienced player in terms of European and international football. The Belgian can provide some proven quality that Ten Hag's team need.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag provided team update ahead of Premier League clash against Nottingham Forest

Manchester United are set to return to Premier League action against Nottingham Forest. Club football recently resumed after a long break due to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, where Argentina emerged victorious after beating France in the penalty shootouts.

Club captain Harry Maguire, however, is doubtful for the clash due to sickness. Ten Hag provided an update on the player, saying (via the club's official website):

“I can’t answer because Harry is sick. I don’t know how that develops. We have to wait. Maybe the coming hours, maybe the coming days, and then we will see if he is available for Forest.”

Speaking about the availability of the defensive duo of Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez, who was part of the World Cup final, he said:

“I can't answer that question now, He is still celebrating now in Buenos Aires now, going around in the touring car! Going around in Buenos Aires and I can understand it, it is very emotional when you achieve this World Cup success in your country. It is magnificent, it is the highest that you can achieve [in football]. Licha also has to understand that on December 27, the Premier League is back!'”

Manchester United are currently placed fifth in the standings with 26 points from 14 games.

