Atletico Madrid's stance on Cristiano Ronaldo transfer revealed after Manchester United exit: Reports

Atletico Madrid won't be looking to sign Cristiano Ronaldo after the player's Manchester United exit, according to Relevo, as reported by Fichajes.

Ronaldo and United mutually parted ways, and his contract with the club was terminated. The Red Devils released a statement that read (via the club's official website):

"Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect. The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford, scoring 145 goals in 346 appearances, and wishes him and his family well for the future. Everyone at Manchester United remains focused on continuing the team’s progress under Erik ten Hag and working together to deliver success on the pitch."

Hence, the Portuguese superstar will have to look for a new club after the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He is currently with his country and the Portugal captain opened his team's scoring in the 3-2 win against Ghana in their opening game of the tournament.

Amid rumors of his next destination, Atletico Madrid have emerged as a possible future club for Ronaldo.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is the greatest goalscorer of Atletico's city rivals Real Madrid. He has hurt La Rojiblancos quite a few times in his career.

Cristiano Ronaldo's scoring prowess against Diego Simeone's team didn't stop even after his move away from Real Madrid. However, the aforementioned report states that the coach doesn't see a place for Ronaldo in his team.

A move to Saudi Arabia or the MLS also remains possible for the 37-year-old superstar forward.

Manchester United superstar Casemiro spoke about Cristiano Ronaldo

Fans were excited when Casemiro joined Manchester United and reunited with his former Real Madrid teammate Ronaldo. However, the Portuguese's second chapter at the club ended abruptly.

Casemiro has now revealed that he is saddened to see Ronaldo go. Speaking to the media during Brazil's 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign, Casemiro said (via Manchester Evening News):

“I haven’t exchanged any messages with him, but Cristiano Ronaldo is a player with great experience, and he knows what’s best for his career, Of course we are sad a player like him is leaving because we are talking about one of the best players of all time. wish him all the best in his football career - except when he plays against me - but I wish him all the best."

