Atletico Madrid set to complete deal for 25-year-old Tottenham star after breakthrough in overnight talks - Reports 

According to Fabrizio Romano, Atletico Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur are in negotiations to complete a loan deal for Sergio Reguilon. The transfer expert reports that a purchase option will not be included in the contract.

As per the report, Reguilon will join Atletico Madrid as soon as their current left-back, Renan Lodi, agrees to personal terms with Nottingham Forest for a potential transfer.

Romano tweeted:

"Atletico Madrid and Tottenham are checking contracts for Reguilón deal on loan, no buy option included. It’s matter of final details and then it will be done."

"Atletico are waiting for Renan Lodi to agree personal terms with #NFFC then Reguilón will join."

Ekrem KONUR @Ekremkonur Atletico Madrid will allow Brazilian player Renan Lodi to transfer to Nottingham Forest if they sign Tottenham's Spanish left-back Sergio Reguilón.

#Atleti #NFFC Atletico Madrid will allow Brazilian player Renan Lodi to transfer to Nottingham Forest if they sign Tottenham's Spanish left-back Sergio Reguilón. 🚨Atletico Madrid will allow Brazilian player Renan Lodi to transfer to Nottingham Forest if they sign Tottenham's Spanish left-back Sergio Reguilón.🇧🇷🇪🇸 🔵#Atleti 🔴#NFFC https://t.co/TSLgEqpNpR

As per another report by Football Insider, the two European outfits have reached an agreement for the 25-year-old full-back after a breakthrough last night in negotiations. The outlet claims that Reguilon is already booked for a medical as well.

Reguilon is yet to feature in the Premier League this season, as Tottenham manager Antonio Conte excluded the Spain international from the match-day squad in all three of their opening fixtures.

However, the Spurs defender did get minutes on the pitch last season prior to Conte's arrival. The 25-year-old registered 25 appearances for Tottenham last term, scoring two goals and providing three assists.

Reguilon has reportedly been the subject of interest from various other clubs this summer, including Sevilla, Valencia, Nice and Fulham. This makes a Tottenham-exit highly likely for the Spanish full-back, with Conte preferring newly signed Ivan Perisic over Reguilon.

Robbie Fowler claims Conte is finally receiving the love he's been after from Tottenham fans and owner

Tottenham Hotspur v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League

Former Premier League footballer Robbie Fowler believes that Conte is finally receiving the love that he so desires from Spurs fans and owner, Daniel Levy.

The Englishman claimed that fans of the Italian manager's former clubs did not treat him as well as Spurs fans. Fowler believes that this is due to their massive expectations that naturally come with a trophy-winning outfit.

In an exclusive column for The Mirror, Fowler wrote:

"That’s where the love comes in. I don’t think he’s really felt it from the clubs he’s been at, from their owners or their fans, and that makes him restless, makes him get look for the next gig."

"I have a theory. Maybe the fans often didn’t buy into him because they were from clubs used to success, were even blasė about it, and they didn’t appreciate what they had. I’m not having a go at Chelsea fans at all, but they had it so good over so many years, they expected trophies."

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL 🗣️ "If someone goes away for sure another player has to come"



Antonio Conte has not ruled out more transfers during the summer window...



🗣️ "If someone goes away for sure another player has to come" Antonio Conte has not ruled out more transfers during the summer window...https://t.co/TVRLq2UrdR

Paul Merson predicts the result of Chelsea vs Leicester City and every PL GW 4 fixture! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ashwin