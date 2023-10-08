Atletico Madrid set price for Joao Felix to complete permanent move to Barcelona: Reports 

Atletico Madrid are hoping they can secure €80 million from Barcelona for Joao Felix in the summer transfer window next year.

This is as per journalist Manu Sainz of Spanish outlet AS, who has shed light on the situation.

The Portuguese forward secured his 'dream move' to the Catalan club this summer, albeit on a loan deal. However, Atleti only sanctioned the move after Felix had put pen to paper on a new contract with them until 2029.

Joao Felix applauds the Barcelona fans following their Champions League game.

It was widely known that Felix was on the transfer market as Atletico Madrid were willing to let him leave on loan or a permanent deal if the price was right. The club received several offers, with the most tempting one being a €15 million loan offer from a Saudi Arabian club.

Manchester United, Manchester City and Aston Villa were also contacted by Felix's agent Jorge Mendes, but the midfielder was rejected by the two Manchester clubs, and he rejected Aston Villa.

Mendes advised Atletico Madrid not to sanction Felix's move to Saudi, considering that would possibly put a dent in his overall value should they look to sell him in 2024. Hence, the Portuguese was granted his dream move to Atleti's local rivals Barcelona, although on a loan.

Instant impact for Joao Felix at Barcelona

Following his move from Atletico Madrid, Joao Felix revealed that it had been his dream to play for the Catalan club.

Since joining, he has made a great start to life at the Camp Nou, scoring three goals and providing two assists in seven appearances across competitions.

Joao Felix celebrates scoring a goal for Barcelona.

His best performance for Barca came against their first Champions League game of this campaign against Belgian side Royal Antwerp, as they won 5-0. Felix starred in that game, chipping in with two well-worked goals, along with a pinpoint assist for Robert Lewandowski to tap-in at the far post.

While the Catalans have battled with injuries to Raphinha, Frenkie De Jong and a few others, Felix has stepped up and delivered when his team and manager needed it the most.