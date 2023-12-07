Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann names Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and 6 other stars as he builds his 'ultimate forward'

Atletico Madrid attacker Antoine Griezmann chose Cristiano Ronaldo's strength and Lionel Messi's technique as he decided attributes for his ultimate forward.

In a video posted by ESPN FC, the Frenchman picked different qualities from different players to create his best player. He can be seen asking if he has to pick from recent players only or could go all-time.

Alongside Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, Griezmann opted for David Beckham's passing and Sergio Busquets' intelligence. He went with his own endurance and selected teammate Koke for work rate. He finished off the list by mentioning fellow countryman Thierry Henry for speed and Serie A legend Filippo Inzaghi for finishing.

Griezmann has enjoyed a strong start to his 2023-24 campaign with Atletico Madrid. He has bagged nine goals and one assist in the first 14 games for Los Rojiblancos.

Lionel Messi makes shocking revelation about joining Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia

The 36-year-old went on to join Inter Miami.

Inter Miami superstar Lionel Messi admitted that he was close to a move to the Saudi Pro League before choosing Major League Soccer in the summer. In an interview with Time, the Argentine forward said that he considered joining Cristiano Ronaldo in the Middle East.

He also claimed that a return to Barcelona was his priority but it could not happen due to the Blaugrana's financial constraints. He said:

“My first option was to return to Barcelona, but it was not possible. I tried to return, and it did not happen. It is also true that later I was thinking a lot about going to the Saudi league, where I know the country and they have created a very powerful competition that can become an important league in the near future.

“It was Saudi Arabia or MLS, and both options seemed very interesting to me."

The 36-year-old received multiple offers from clubs across the globe after it was clear that his stint at Paris Saint-Germain was going to come to an end. He joined the French giants in the summer of 2021 after leaving his childhood club Barcelona on a free.

He eventually snubbed the Middle East and a possible revival of his rivalry with Ronaldo for a move to Inter Miami. Messi enjoyed a fantastic debut campaign with the Florida side, bagging 11 goals and five assists in 14 appearances and leading them to a Leagues Cup triumph.