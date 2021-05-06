Atletico Madrid star heaps praise on Lionel Messi ahead of Barcelona clash

Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez has heaped praise on Lionel Messi ahead of their title deciding clash against Barcelona.

Barcelona go into this game just two points behind leaders Atletico Madrid with four games to play. Barcelona and Real Madrid are currently tied on 74 points, while Atletico Madrid leads the pack with 76 points.

Saul Niguez full of praise for Lionel Messi ahead of Barcelona vs Atletico https://t.co/k12ubfkHS3 — indiansports11 (@indiansports111) May 5, 2021

Saul Niguez believes Barcelona's Lionel Messi can't be compared with Cristiano Ronaldo

Ahead of their La Liga game against Barcelona, Saul Niguez has come out and said that Lionel Messi is the greatest footballer in the world.

The 26-year-old also said that Messi cannot be compared to Cristiano Ronaldo, despite the Portuguese's nature of working hard towards his goals.

Speaking of Lionel Messi, Saul said (via Barca Blaugranes):

“There is no doubt that Lionel Messi is the best player in history, not just currently.

“I admire Cristiano for how he works, how he is, but I think Messi, at a footballing level, has no comparison.”

Barcelona have Lionel Messi to thank for their title charge this season. The 33-year old has scored 28 goals and provided 11 assists in 32 games in La Liga.

Messi is currently at the top of the La Liga goalscoring charts and is on course to win his eighth Pichichi Trophy.

🖥️ Saúl Ñíguez (Atlético) during a Twitch cat with Pablo Pereira: "Best player ever? For today's people, there is no doubt that it is Messi. There can be no doubt. I admire Cristiano for how he works, how he is, but I think Messi, at a football level, has no comparison." pic.twitter.com/8pZd2KERk0 — FCBarcelonaFl 🏆 (@FCBarcelonaFl) May 5, 2021

Lionel Messi enjoys playing against Atletico Madrid. The Argentine has played against the Rojiblancos 42 times, netting 32 goals in the process.

This makes Atletico Madrid Lionel Messi's second favorite opponent after Sevilla, against whom the six-time Ballon d'Or winner has scored 38 goals.

Atletico Madrid versus Barcelona is a mouthwatering top-of-the-table clash. If Barcelona beat Atletico Madrid, they will leapfrog Diego Simeone's men in the points table.

With Real Madrid facing a tough game against Sevilla a day later, a win for Barcelona would be huge.

Lionel Messi in action against Atletico Madrid. (Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)

Earlier this season, Barcelona faced Atletico Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano in November. The Rojiblancos managed to come out on top that night.

A solitary goal from Belgian winger Yannick Carrasco was enough for Atletico Madrid to snatch all three points from Barcelona.

Barcelona have home advantage in their tie against Atletico Madrid this time around. The Catalans, though, have lost twice at the Camp Nou in La Liga this season.

Their first defeat came against Real Madrid in October while their second home defeat was against Granda a week back.