Atletico Madrid striker Luis Suarez set to miss Barcelona reunion after testing positive for COVID-19

Atletico Madrid striker Luis Suarez will not face his former club Barcelona this weekend after testing positive for COVID-19 while on international duty.

Luis Suarez, Cerro Porteno goalkeeper Rodrigo Munoz and official Matias Faral have all tested positive and are self-isolating as a result.

Luis Suarez's much-awaited Barcelona reunion will not take place

Luis Suarez is regarded as one of the best strikers of the modern generation

Suarez, regarded as one of the best strikers of the modern generation, enjoyed a stellar spell at Barcelona, where he firmly established himself as one of the best forwards in the world.

Having made his name at Ajax and Liverpool, Barcelona paid €82.3 million to Liverpool to make him one of the most expensive footballers in history.

The Uruguay international did not disappoint, forming a feared attacking trident alongside fellow South Americans Neymar and Lionel Messi. Luis Suarez made 283 appearances in all competitions for Barcelona, scoring 198 goals.

In a controversial move, Barcelona decided to sell Suarez in the summer in an attempt to reduce the wage bill. Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid swooped in for the veteran striker, and Barcelona captain Lionel Messi publicly criticised the move.

The 33-year-old has enjoyed a fine start to his Atletico Madrid career, scoring five goals in eight games and leading the line with aplomb for the club.

However, the coronavirus result means that Suarez will be unable to face the club with whom he won every trophy possible. Barcelona, on the other hand, will be glad, given Suarez's form and quality.

Suarez was not the only long-serving player sold by Barcelona in the summer. Croatian midfielder Ivan Rakitic returned to Sevilla after six seasons with the Catalan club. Veteran midfielder Arturo Vidal, Brazilian Arthur and right-back Nelson Semedo were all sold in an effort to balance the books.

Barcelona targeted Lyon forward Memphis Depay and Manchester City centre-back Eric Garcia in the summer, but were unable to sign them due to financial restrictions. With just a year left on their contracts, it has been suggested that the Camp Nou outfit will make a move for them once again in the winter transfer window.

Teenage right-back Sergino Dest, young wingers Francisco Trincao and Pedri, and veteran midfielder Miralem Pjanic were the only arrivals in the summer.

