Atletico Madrid striker Luis Suarez could be on his way to Brazil in 2022: Reports

If the rumor mill is to be believed, Atletico Madrid striker Luis Suarez could be spending the twilight of his career in Brazil. The Uruguayan sharp-shooter will be out of contract on June 2022 and is yet to agree a new deal with Atletico Madrid.

Luis Suarez has dominated two of the best footballing leagues on the planet in his career. He first took the English Premier League by storm, emerging as the league’s top scorer in the 2013-14 season. His mind-boggling goal tally (31) took Liverpool agonizingly close to the Premier League title, but the Reds lost their footing in the most crucial moment.

Heartbroken, Suarez moved to La Liga in search of redemption and emerged as one of Barcelona’s best-ever players. Between 2014 and 2020, Suarez scored 195 goals and 113 assists for Barcelona before being forced to move to Atletico Madrid last year.

The Uruguay international netted 21 goals in his debut season with Atletico Madrid, helping them to their first La Liga title since 2013-14. This season, too, he has been in decent form for Los Rojiblancos, but his relationship with the club is supposedly at its weakest.

Atletico Madrid are reportedly not convinced with his fitness and will not renegotiate a new contract until the end of the season. Suarez, who has not scored in his last five La Liga appearances, is frustrated with the situation and could be looking for an exit.

As per a report by Fichajes, Brazilian club Corinthians are keeping a close tab on the player and are ready to swoop in. How much they are willing to offer is anybody’s guess at the moment, but Suarez could agree to terms to see out his career peacefully. The former Barcelona man is free to negotiate a new deal with another club from January 1st, 2022.

Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly wishes for Manchester United to hire Diego Simeone if Zinedine Zidane refuses to sit on the hot seat at Old Trafford. Ronaldo has had numerous tussles with Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid, with the Portuguese coming out on top more often than not.

Whether there is any substance to this rumor is anybody’s guess, but if there is, Simeone will soon get a chance to impress Manchester United. Simeone’s Atletico Madrid will take on Ralf Rangnick’s Manchester United in the Champions League last-16. It will give the Argentine a direct opportunity to impress the hierarchy at Old Trafford.

