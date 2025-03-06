"Attitude is awful", "Not good enough" - Manchester United fans want two players sold after 1-1 draw against Real Sociedad

Manchester United fans on X want Diogo Dalot and Alejandro Garnacho sold after they struggled to make an impact during their 1-1 draw against Real Sociedad. The two sides locked horns in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League Round of 16 at the Reale Arena on Thursday, March 6.

After a closely contested first half, the Red Devils broke the deadlock in the 57th minute following Joshua Zirkzee's strike. However, Bruno Fernandes handled the ball inside his box soon after, resulting in Mikel Oyarzabal converting from the spot (70') to help the hosts seal a draw.

Diogo Dalot had a poor first half, missing a golden opportunity to release Rasmus Hojlund who was in a dangerous position. The 25-year-old lost five duels, won zero tackles, and delivered one accurate long ball from six attempts (17 percent accuracy).

Meanwhile, Alejandro Garnacho provided the assist for Zirkzee's goal but arguably should have done better to convert two chances in front of goal. The Argentine winger landed two shots on target from an attempted five (40 percent accuracy) and lost four duels, as per FotMob.

One Manchester United fan posted:

"Sell Garnacho. Attitude is awful. Shaking his head and muttering shit under his breath. YOU HAD CANT SHOOT BRUV"

Another fan tweeted:

"Sell Garnacho and Dalot. Not good enough for united"

Other fans reacted below:

"ngl its time to sell Dalot," one fan commented

"Manchester United need to sell onana garnacho dalot and maguire," another added

"Imagine saying we should sell Bruno when Dalot is in the squad," one fan stated

"They should find a way to sell Alejandro Garnacho this summer please," another reacted

"It’s not only the Glazers that have been the problem of #MUFC, the fans too! What exactly do they see in Garnacho that made the club refuse to sell him in January? The boy is a 2half player," another pointed out

"The team was very tired by the end" - Ruben Amorim makes honest admission following Manchester United's 1-1 draw against Real Sociedad

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has admitted that his side ran out of gas towards the end of their clash against Real Sociedad. However, he insisted his side had control of the game until Mikel Oyarzabal's leveler in the 70th minute.

Following the game, Amorim told TNT Sports (via @UtdDistrict on X):

"We had control until the penalty, then the momentum shifted. The team was very tired by the end. We’ll take the result. It’ll be a different match at Old Trafford with the pressure on us. We’ll need to survive physically until then."

Real Sociedad had more possession with 55 percent of the ball and also had a higher xG during the game, landing 13 shots with three being on target. To their credit, the Red Devils mustered 13 shots with five being on target (xG of 0.98).

Manchester United will face the LaLiga outfit in the second leg at Old Trafford on Thursday, March 13.

