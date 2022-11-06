"Aubameyang doesn't need to be mentioned. We all know who he plays for and what happened" - Arsenal star makes bold claim ahead of crucial Chelsea clash 

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale dismissed a question regarding Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang ahead of his team's crucial clash with Chelsea.

The Gunners need to beat their London rivals to return to the top of the Premier League table, but Aubameyang has dominated most of the pre-game chat. The 33-year-old forward spent five successful seasons at the Emirates Stadium, in which he scored 92 goals in 163 appearances and won the FA Cup.

Footebate @footebate 🤣 Aubameyang wants all the smoke Aubameyang wants all the smoke😳🤣 https://t.co/20V5FwhCOF

Mikel Arteta even made the Gabon international his captain before the striker's contract was terminated by the Gunners due to an apparent disciplinary breach. Aubameyang went on to join Barcelona in January this year, before moving back to London and signing for Chelsea nine months later.

Aubameyang has been a controversial character for much of his career and Aaron Ramsdale didn't want to comment on his former captain ahead of the clash. Speaking to BT Sport ahead of the game at Stamford Bridge, the England goalkeeper was vague about why Aubameyang was let go.

But he insisted that the forward would be on their minds in the encounter, as he stated:

"No. Aubameyang doesn't need to be mentioned. We all know who he plays for and what happened. For 90-95 minutes, he's no-ones friend. Then after, we'll shake his hand and see how he is. For now, he plays for Chelsea and we play for Arsenal."

Absolute Chelsea @AbsoluteChelsea



"We all know who he plays for and what happened. For 90-95 minutes, he's no-ones friend. Then after, we'll shake his hand and see how he is. For now, he plays for



[via twitter.com/AbsoluteChelse… Absolute Chelsea @AbsoluteChelsea



"No. It doesn't need to be mentioned."



[via Aaron Ramsdale on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang being part of Arsenal's team talk ahead of #Chelsea clash:"No. It doesn't need to be mentioned."[via @btsportfootball Aaron Ramsdale on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang being part of Arsenal's team talk ahead of #Chelsea clash:"No. It doesn't need to be mentioned."[via @btsportfootball] Aaron Ramsdale on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang:"We all know who he plays for and what happened. For 90-95 minutes, he's no-ones friend. Then after, we'll shake his hand and see how he is. For now, he plays for #Chelsea and we play for Arsenal."[via @btsportfootball Aaron Ramsdale on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang:"We all know who he plays for and what happened. For 90-95 minutes, he's no-ones friend. Then after, we'll shake his hand and see how he is. For now, he plays for #Chelsea and we play for Arsenal."[via @btsportfootball] twitter.com/AbsoluteChelse…

Chelsea boss Graham Potter insists he does not want clash with Arsenal to be all about Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Speaking ahead of the London derby, Potter attempted to deflect attention away from the former Gunners captain, who will start against his old team.

The 47-year-old boss insists that there are plenty of other areas on the pitch that the Blues need to worry about, as he told a press conference (via Sky Sports):

"It's a London derby, two good teams. Arsenal are doing really well and the history makes it an interesting one for Auba. But the past is the past as far as we're concerned."

Potter further added:

"I don't think we should make it about him. He is an important part of the team for us but it takes everybody, not just one person. I understand the interest around him because it's Arsenal. I think he's looking forward to the game, excited for it. He's been pretty normal I'd say, quite a quiet guy."

LDN @LDNFootbalI Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang STARTS against his former club… Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang STARTS against his former club… ✅ https://t.co/lXWa9vNtdy

Paul Merson predicts the result of Chelsea vs Arsenal and other EPL GW 15 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes