Aurelien Tchouameni doesn't feel comfortable at Real Madrid as teammate feels sense of 'envy and animosity' towards him: Reports

Real Madrid's new signing Aurelien Tchouameni is reportedly feeling unsettled at the Santiago Bernabeu after being on the receiving end of a cold reception from a certain teammate. El Nacional reported that midfield ace Casemiro has developed a sense of envy and animosity towards the France international.

Several sources close to the locker room at Real Madrid have leaked this news to the Spanish outlet. Los Blancos are known for playing the 4-3-3 formation, which only allows room for one defensive midfielder as a single pivot. For several years, the famed trio of Luka Modric, Toni Kroos and Casemiro have commanded the midfield, with the Brazilian playing as a defensive midfielder.

Now, however, he feels there is direct competition for him in Tchouameni, who has arrived with a burgeoning reputation and is full of quality and talent. Healthy rivalries are always good and can be productive for both rivals, but there is little healthy about this new rivalry at Real Madrid.

Real Madrid News @onlyrmcfnews AS: Carlo Ancelotti was delighted with Tchouaméni and Rüdiger's first training session with the team. Both have arrived for pre-season in top shape. AS: Carlo Ancelotti was delighted with Tchouaméni and Rüdiger's first training session with the team. Both have arrived for pre-season in top shape. ⚪ https://t.co/MTZNF6yFGh

El Nacional's sources reported that Casemiro barely looked face-to-face with the 22-year old and has not been talking to him either since the Frenchman joined his teammates. There have been speculations about the Brazilian's future at the Santiago Bernabeu since Tchouameni's arrival but Carlo Ancelotti is happy to have them both in the squad.

The 30-year-old defensive midfield ace, however, is not ready to accept a secondary role in the squad and Ancelotti's man-management skills are sure to be tested next season. After all, Real Madrid did not pay €100 million (including add-ons) to sign one of the best players in Ligue 1 and make him sit on the bench.

Real Madrid threaten Barcelona's pursuit of Spanish wonderkid

In 2019, Barcelona raided Spanish club Las Palmas and stole one of their gems in Pedri, who is now one of the guaranteed starters under Xavi Hernandez. Three years later, they plan to raid the club from the second-tier of Spanish football again to sign another one of their gems, Alberto Moleiro.

BarçaTimes @BarcaTimes 🎖️| Barca had an agreement in principle with Las Palmas for Alberto Moleiro. However, the club recently asked for a price reduction which caused Las Palmas to break negotiations and the player is very close to signing for another club now. [#fcblive 🎖️| Barca had an agreement in principle with Las Palmas for Alberto Moleiro. However, the club recently asked for a price reduction which caused Las Palmas to break negotiations and the player is very close to signing for another club now. [ @RogerSaperas 🚨🎖️| Barca had an agreement in principle with Las Palmas for Alberto Moleiro. However, the club recently asked for a price reduction which caused Las Palmas to break negotiations and the player is very close to signing for another club now. [@RogerSaperas] #fcblive https://t.co/mBfJh2CTwS

El Nacional reported that Barcelona and Las Palmas have been unable to come to an agreement on the 18-year old's valuation, which has encouraged Real Madrid to swoop in for him. Cash is not a problem for Los Blancos as their financial condition is better than that of their bitter rivals. Additionally, Moleiro is also interested in moving to the Santiago Bernabeu.

