Avispa Fukuoka vs Vissel Kobe Prediction and Betting Tips | 24th June 2023

The J1 League is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Avispa Fukuoka lock horns with an impressive Vissel Kobe side in an important clash at the Best Denki Stadium on Sunday.

Avispa Fukuoka vs Vissel Kobe Preview

Vissel Kobe are currently in third place in the J1 League standings and have been in impressive form so far this season. The away side slumped to a damaging defeat at the hands of Yokohama FC in the J League Cup last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Avispa Fukuoka, on the other hand, are in 11th place in the league table at the moment and have been plagued by inconsistency over the course of their campaign. The hosts edged Kashiwa Reysol to a crucial 1-0 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Avispa Fukuoka vs Vissel Kobe Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Vissel Koba have an impressive recent record against Avispa Fukuoka and have won six out of the last 13 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Avispa Fukuoka's two victories.

After an unbeaten run of seven matches in all competitions, Vissel Kobe have lost three of their last four games and have conceded a total of eight goals during this run.

While Avispa Fukuoka have managed to win their last three cup games, they are winless in their last six matches in the J1 League and have scored only three goals in these six matches.

After consecutive victories against Vissel Kobe in the J1 League, Aviskpa Fukuoka have lost their last two such games in the competition.

Avispa Fukuoka vs Vissel Kobe Prediction

Vissel Kobe have an impressive squad at their disposal but are in the midst of a slump at the moment. Yuya Osako has been in prolific form so far this season and will look to add to his goal tally in this fixture.

Avispa Fukuoka can pack a punch on their day but have not been at their best this season. Vissel Kobe are the better team on paper and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Avispa Fukuoka 1-3 Vissel Kobe

Avispa Fukuoka vs Vissel Kobe Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Vissel Kobe

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Vissel Kobe to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Yuya Osako to score - Yes

Poll : 0 votes