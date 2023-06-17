Vissel Kobe vs Yokohama FC Prediction and Betting Tips | 18th June 2023

The J League Cup is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Yokohama FC lock horns with Vissel Kobe in an important clash at the Misaki Park Stadium on Sunday.

Vissel Kobe vs Yokohama FC Preview

Yokohama FC are currently in 16th place in the J1 League standings and have not been at their best over the past year. The away side held Urawa Reds to a 0-0 stalemate last week and will look to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Vissel Kobe, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The hosts eased past Nagano by a 3-1 margin in their previous game and will need to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Vissel Kobe vs Yokohama FC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Vissel Kobe have an excellent record against Yokohama FC and have won eight out of the 10 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Yokohama FC's one victory.

Vissel Kobe have scored a total of eight goals in their last four official games in all competitions and have managed to keep only one clean sheet during this period.

Vissel Kobe have scored 33 goals in their 16 games in the J1 League so far this season - only Yokohama F. Marinos have been more prolific in the competition.

Yokohama FC have conceded a total of 35 goals in their 17 games in the J1 League so far this season and currently have the worst defensive record in the competition.

Vissel Kobe have scored 11 goals in their last four matches against Yokohama FC in all competitions and have kept clean sheets in each of these games.

Vissel Kobe vs Yokohama FC Prediction

Vissel Kobe have shown marked improvement over the course of their campaign and could potentially push to win a trophy this season. The hosts have a good squad at their disposal and will look to take it up a notch this weekend.

Yokohama FC have struggled in their own half this season and will need to put up a robust front in this match. Vissel Kobe are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Vissel Kobe 3-1 Yokohama FC

Vissel Kobe vs Yokohama FC Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Vissel Kobe

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Yokohama FC to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Yoshinori Muto to score - Yes

