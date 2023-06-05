Vissel Kobe vs Barcelona Prediction and Betting Tips | 6th June 2023

Andres Iniesta is set to face off against his former club this week as Xavi's Barcelona side travel to Japan to play their first pre-season friendly against Vissel Kobe at the Japan National Stadium on Tuesday.

Vissel Kobe vs Barcelona Preview

Barcelona have enjoyed a triumphant La Liga campaign this season and have shown marked improvement over the past year under Xavi's tutelage. The Catalan giants were disappointing in their 2-1 defeat against Celta Vigo over the weekend and will look to put on a show in this fixture.

Vissel Kobe are at the top of the J1 League table at the moment and have been a resurgent force so far this season. The hosts edged FC Tokyo to an important 3-2 victory in their previous game and will look to prove their mettle against a bonafide European giant this week.

Vissel Kobe vs Barcelona Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Barcelona have an impressive record against Vissel Kobe and have managed to win the only game that has been played between the two teams. Vissel Kobe are yet to secure a victory against the Catalan giants.

Since their 4-2 victory against local rivals Espanyol that won them the La Liga title, Barcelona have lost three of their four matches in the competition.

Robert Lewandowski was the most prolific goalscorer in La Liga this season and has scored 23 goals in the Blaugrana's triumphant league campaign.

Barcelona youngster Ansu Fati has been given a few opportunities after his team won the league table and has grabbed them with both hands, scoring three goals in his last two games.

Barcelona have been defensively brilliant in La Liga this season and have conceded only 20 goals in their 38 league games.

Vissel Kobe vs Barcelona Prediction

Barcelona have an impressive squad at their disposal and could give some of their fringe players a chance this week. The likes of Ansu Fati and Pablo Torre have a point to prove this year and will look to be at their best in this fixture.

Vissel Kobe have grown in stature over the past year and can pack a punch on their day. Barcelona are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Vissel Kobe 1-3 Barcelona

Vissel Kobe vs Barcelona Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Barcelona

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Barcelona to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Ansu Fati to score - Yes

