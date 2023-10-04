"Away from home in Europe, nothing is easy" - Thierry Henry explains why he's not surprised by Arsenal's UCL defeat to Lens 

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has shared his thoughts on the Gunners' defeat at RC Lens in the UEFA Champions League group stage on Tuesday, October 3.

The north London side faced their first defeat of the season, losing 2-1 at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis on Tuesday. Gabriel Jesus gave them the lead in the 14th minute before Adrien Thomasson equalised in the 25th minute. Elye Wahi scored in the 69th minute to secure the win for Lens.

After the game, Henry explained how he wasn't surprised at Lens' win and how it is a difficult place to visit, especially in the Champions League. He told CBS Sports:

"Lens is a tough place... they create a lot through their wingback, they put pressure with the wingback. They don't allow you to place inside. The atmosphere is rocking and it's a tough place to go and win."

He also said:

"So that's exactly what happened to Arsenal tonight. Away from home in Europe, nothing is easy. This guy [Elye Wahi] had a hell of a finish for the second goal."

"They fight for every single ball. They don't often lose at home. And they showed that tonight. They didn't start well this season but Lens is a very capable team at home. I'm not surprised at the result."

The Gunners are second in Group B of the Champions League with three points, a point behind Lens. Sevilla are third with two points while PSV Eindhoven sit at the bottom with one point.

Arsenal face their first loss ahead of big game against Manchester City

Coming into the game against Lens on Tuesday, Arsenal were the only English team to be unbeaten across competitions. However, they were handed their first loss of the season by a formidable Lens side.

The Gunners had 67% possession in the game and made 11 attempts on goal as compared to Lens' 10. The French side showed great character to bounce back from being 1-0 down to win 2-1. They were also solid in defense, denying the north London side multiple times.

This loss for Arsenal comes just ahead of their Premier League clash against Manchester City at the Emirates on Sunday, October 8. They are currently third in the league table and behind City by just one point.

The Cityzens, meanwhile, have lost their last two games across competitions. They will look to bounce back at RB Leipzig in the Champions League on October 4 before facing the Gunners.