“Away from home, you need to work for the team and recover the ball, protect the back four” – Mikael Silvestre names 2 key players for Manchester United in derby against Man City

Former defender Mikael Silvestre has named two players who he believes will be crucial to Manchester United's chances in their upcoming clash with Manchester City. The Red Devils take on the undefeated Cityzens at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday (October 2) after winning their previous four Premier League encounters.

Manchester United have a decent record at their neighbors in recent times but will be underdogs heading into the clash against Erling Haaland and Co. Silvestre, who played 361 times for Manchester United across eight seasons, believes his former team will be heavily reliant on their centre-backs during the clash.

The Frenchman also highlighted Christian Eriksen's crucial role in the derby, as the pundit told Betting Expert:

"Raphael Varane for his leadership at the back. The partnership with Lisandro Martinez will be important, and Christian Eriksen for sure. Away from home, you need to work for the team and recover the ball, protect the back four."

"Again as soon as you manage to recover, you need to find those players that can keep the ball and play forward. So, he’s the man with Bruno. I think Christian has shown the reason why so far he’s been United’s signing of the summer."

Mikael Silvestre believes Manchester United can cause an upset against Manchester City

Pep Guardiola's side are the heavy favorites for Sunday's clash against their greatest rivals despite losing five of their previous eight derbies at home.

However, Silvestre believes his former side can upset the odds at home against a side who are yet to lose this season. The former centre-back added:

"It’s possible they can create an upset. They’ve shown more resilience, especially away from home. They are ready to fight as a team, to defend the goal, the results."

"They could put up a good fight and then going forward, I think they will create opportunities because City are not at their best defensively right now. There could be an upset, maybe a draw. Even if we expect City to be dominant in possession."

Silvestre also expects Manchester United to play in a similar fashion to when they beat Liverpool and Arsenal this season. The pundit explained:

"It’s one of their strengths. The way football is evolving, you have to. It’s just easier. More space is better for the players to express themselves and take advantage of the high positions, especially away from home."

He added:

"But you know how City pressure and the way they operate going forward, you’re gonna be under pressure defending 30,40 yards away from the goal and that means there is space if you manage to and when you manage to recover the ball."

