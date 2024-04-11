"Awful result and performance" - Jamie Carragher urges Liverpool to ditch UEL and go all out for the PL after Atalanta drubbing

Jamie Carragher has urged Liverpool to set aside their Europa League expectations and focus on winning the Premier League. This comes after the first leg of their Europa League quarterfinal clash against Atalanta ended in a crushing 3-0 loss for the Reds at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp's men had a dismal performance during the game. Players like Harvey Elliot and Darwin Nunez blew important chances to influence the course of the game. There were quite a few crucial mistakes the team made - both in defense and attack - on a night they would be willing to forget quickly.

An unhappy Jamie Carragher took to social media after the game ended to share his thoughts. The Liverpool legend said on X:

"Awful result & performance from Liverpool, the only consolation about getting beat so heavily is Jurgen should play a full second string in the second leg & go all in for the league!"

For Liverpool, concentrating on the Premier League may be advantageous, especially taking into account their current league rankings and form. The Reds currently sit in the stark middle of a title race between Manchester City in third and Arsenal in first. Succeeding in the Europa League now seems out of the question, as they would need to overturn a three-goal deficit in Italy.

Jurgen Klopp discusses Liverpool loss to Atalanta

Liverpool's 33-game home undefeated record came to an end as they fell 3-0 to Atalanta in the first leg of their Europa League quarterfinal at Anfield. Klopp was critical of his team's lack of structure and discipline. Speaking after the game, he said (via Mirror):

“Unfortunately there is nothing really positive to say about the game. The start was good and we were maybe unlucky with Harvey hitting the crossbar and that period we 100 per cent deserved to be 1-0 up. Darwin’s chance was another good moment so that was really good."

He continued:

“But from a specific moment on it became a really bad game and there is nothing positive to say about that. I didn’t like our discipline in possession. We were everywhere, which then means nowhere. No counter-press, we played into their hands.”

Gianluca Scamacca was a superb player who exposed the Reds' defensive shortcomings by scoring twice, although he had notable chances to get a hat-trick. The Reds were unable to provide a much-needed clinical edge, a problem that Atalanta did not have, as Mario Pasalic added a third goal to exacerbate the hosts' problems.

