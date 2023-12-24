Chelsea fans on X slammed Nicolas Jackson after he had a poor outing during their 2-1 loss to Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Molineux on Sunday, December 24.

The Blues got off to a strong start against Wolves in their Premier League clash. Raheem Sterling made a darting run on the right flank before producing an inch-perfect cross towards Jackson, who was unmarked. Unfortunately, the 22-year-old was unable to control the ball, wasting a big chance in the 22nd minute.

Sterling had a golden opportunity to break the deadlock in the 33rd minute. The England international found himself in a one-on-one situation with Jose Sa. He had a chance to square the ball to Jackson or Cole Palmer but went for a goal instead, which was saved by Sa.

Wolves started the second half well and were rewarded in the 51st minute. Mario Lemina headed home from a Pablo Sarabia corner to level the scores. Jackson had another big chance to score three minutes later but took too long to shoot, allowing the Wolves' defense to clear out the danger.

The Senegal international was then booked for the eighth time this season for dissent in the 62nd minute.

Matt Doherty netted in the 93rd minute, taking advantage of Benoit Badiashile's weak clearance. Christopher Nkunku scored his first goal for Chelsea three minutes later but the hosts held on to their lead to secure all three points.

Chelsea fans criticized Nicolas Jackson for his display. He was given a rating of just 5.9 (as per FotMob), landing zero shots on target. Moreover, he missed one big chance, completed zero of his three attempted dribbles, and lost seven duels.

One fan posted:

"Nicolas Jackson scoring 7 PL goals has fooled everyone. He’s awful at virtually everything. Horrible touch. Can’t shoot. Gets bullied. Always offside. But a few tap-ins and I’m supposed to support him?"

Expand Tweet

Another fan wrote:

"Nicolas Jackson has more yellow cards (8) than PL goals (7)"

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

How did Chelsea fare against Wolves in their Premier League clash?

Chelsea's terrible start to the season continued as they fell to their eighth Premier League defeat with a 2-1 loss to Wolves on Sunday. Let's take a look at the stats to see how both teams performed.

Mauricio Pochettino and Co. dominated possession with 69 percent of the ball. They also attempted a total of 588 passes, with an accuracy of 87 percent. In contrast, Wolves had 31 percent possession and attempted 254 passes with an accuracy of 64 percent.

Despite having less of the ball, the hosts looked closer to scoring and arguably deserved to be the victors. They registered a total of 14 shots, with six being on target. On the other hand, Chelsea had 16 shots in total, landing five on target, but were unable to make the most of their opportunities.

Paul Merson has predicted the result of Liverpool vs Arsenal and other GW 18 fixtures! Click here