"Awkward-looking game for them" – Mark Lawrenson predicts outcome of Premier League clash between Chelsea and Burnley

Former footballer Mark Lawrenson has predicted a Chelsea win when they take on Burnley in the Premier League. The Blues travel to Turf Moor on March 5 amid an uncertain future off the pitch.

All the headlines surrounding Thomas Tuchel's side in recent weeks have been about Roman Abramovich. The Russian eventually transferred control of the club to their trustees before announcing that he had put the London outfit up for sale.

Lawrenson, however, believes the outside situation won't affect the players and backed Chelsea to pick up a 1-0 victory. He wrote in his column for the BBC:

"Off the pitch, Chelsea's future is uncertain after Roman Abramovich put the club up for sale but I don't think that will affect the players much."

Chelsea FC @ChelseaFC Statement from Roman Abramovich. Statement from Roman Abramovich.

The former Liverpool defender added that the visit to Turf Moor is a tricky one, but believes Tuchel's side will get the job done. Lawrenson continued:

"This is an awkward-looking game for them, but then so was their trip to Luton in the FA Cup. Burnley were just starting to build a bit of momentum before they lost to Leicester on Tuesday, and I think that defeat will set them back a little bit - Chelsea should edge this one too."

Chelsea and Burnley enter their Premier League clash in decent form

Chelsea may not be contenders for the Premier League title but they enter this game on a decent run of form.

The Blues have won seven of their last eight matches across all competitions. Their only defeat during this run came on penalties against Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final.

They enter their Premier League fixture against Burnley on the back of a comeback win in the fifth round of the FA Cup against Luton Town. The EFL Championship side took the lead twice in the first half.

However, goals from Saul Niguez, Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku gave the Blues a 3-2 victory.

Meanwhile, Burnley, as they always seem to do under Sean Dyche, have slowly begun picking up results in the Premier League after a largely poor season. Since the start of the new year, they have picked up draws against Arsenal and Manchester United.

Dyche's men have also managed victories against Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton & Hove Albion. However, they enter this match after a 2-0 home defeat at the hands of Leicester City.

Despite a minor upturn in results, they are still only 18th in the standings with just 21 points from 25 matches. However, a surprise positive result this weekend could take them out of the relegation zone.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar