Aymeric Laporte invites just two of his Manchester City teammates as he gets married to long-term partner Sara Botello

Aymeric Laporte invited only two of his Manchester City teammates, Erling Haaland and Rodri, as he tied the knot down with long-term partner Sara Botello.

Laporte's wedding ceremony took place in Spain. The 29-year-old, though, invited only a couple of his teammates. Haaland arrived at the ceremony alongside his partner Isabel Johansen. The pair rocked matching silky pajamas (according to Mirror).

Rodri, who recently helped Manchester City win their first UEFA Champions League trophy by scoring the solitary goal in the final against Inter Milan, was also present.

Laporte recently represented Spain as La Roja won the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League. Rodri was also a part of Luis de la Fuente's team.

Journalist claims that Chelsea want Manchester City star Aymeric Laporte

Aymeric Laporte has been an important player for Manchester City since his 2018 arrival from Athletic Bilbao. He has so far made 179 appearances for the club, including 24 in 2022-23.

Journalist Rudy Galletti recently said that Chelsea are targeting the defender, who is valued at £57 million. Speaking about the Blues' interest in Laporte, Galleti told GiveMeSport:

“Aymeric Laporte is among the names on the list of Chelsea as a possible reinforcement this summer. No talks are ongoing to date. Chelsea’s aim is to strengthen other roles but, in the past weeks, the Blues requested info on him.”

The Blues are looking to regroup under Mauricio Pochettino next season after a disastrous Premier League 2022-23 campaign. They finished 12th in the league, a result that was very unexpected.

Hence, Pochettino is keen to improve the team in various positions and defense is one position that has room for improvement. Kalidou Koulibaly recently completed a move to Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal.

Hence, an experienced Premier League player like Laporte could be a great addition to the likes of Thiago Silva and Wesley Fofana.

Poll : 0 votes