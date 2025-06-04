"Baby Costa", "Prove all of us who doubted you wrong" - Fans react as Chelsea announce signing of 22-year-old star

Chelsea fans have expressed their excitement following the announcement of striker Liam Delap as their new signing from Ipswich Town. The Blues have triggered the £30 million release clause for the 22-year-old striker, making him their second summer addition after Dario Essugo.

Enzo Maresca's side made the signing of a new striker a priority this summer, and they moved quickly to sign England U-21 star Delap. They beat the likes of Manchester United, Everton, and Newcastle United to the signature of the youngster, who scored 12 goals in the Premier League in the 2024-25 season.

Chelsea have signed the former Manchester City youngster to play under Maresca once more, having done so in the City academy as a teenager. He will team up with the likes of Cole Palmer and Romeo Lavia, both of whom he played with for the Cityzens.

The fans of the UEFA Europa Conference League champions were excited at the news of the striker signing, and a number of them took to X to share their thoughts.

A fan hailed the Englishman as a younger version of cult hero Diego Costa.

Another fan pleaded with the striker to prove his doubters wrong at the club.

"Please prove all of us who doubted you wrong 💙", they posted.

A fan expressed their excitement at the signing of the striker.

"Finally, a No. 9 who won’t ghost us like a Tinder date. Welcome to Chelsea Liam Delap 💙.", they wrote.

Another fan prayed that the striker turns out like Didier Drogba or Costa.

"I pray he becomes another story of Diego costa and didier Drogba", they posted.

A fan predicted that the striker will score 35 goals and provide 10 assists in his debut season.

"35 goals 10 assists incoming... @premierleague be ready 🫵", they warned.

Chelsea have paid £20 million of the release clause upfront with the remainder to be paid at a later date as stipulated in his contract. The Blues may look to get Delap to join them ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup in a few weeks despite his inclusion in the England squad for the U-21 Euros.

Liam Delap explains reason behind Chelsea switch

New Chelsea signing Liam Delap has expressed his desire to win trophies as the reason for his move to the Blues. The 22-year-old turned down interest from the likes of Everton, Manchester United, and Newcastle United to sign a long-term contract with the Blues.

Speaking with the club's in-house media team after signing was announced, the young striker revealed that the club's ambition led him to join them. He expressed a desire to help get the club go back to where it belongs after a few years of struggles.

“I 𝐰𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐂𝐡𝐞𝐥𝐬𝐞𝐚 𝐭𝐨 𝐰𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐡𝐢𝐞s. When I spoke to the club, everyone wanted to get back to the very top with desire to keep adding trophies, take the club back to where it belongs, that’s main objective”.

The Blues' qualification for next season's UEFA Champions League played a huge role in getting Delap to sign, as well as his relationship with Enzo Maresca. The youngster will be joined by another striker, as the Blues are keen to add significant firepower this summer.

