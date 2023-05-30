Bacary Sagna wants Arsenal to sign 4 to 5 players in the summer transfer window

Arsenal legend Bacary Sagna has told his former club to sign four to five players this summer. The Frenchman, who was a part of the Gunners' iconic Invincibles squad, believes the club needs to bring in quality reinforcements in the upcoming transfer window.

Sagna said in an interview with Lord Ping:

"I think Arsenal need to add quality in every department. These players need support and Arsenal need to add competition across the squad in order to compete across four fronts next season. Arsenal need to add players that can shine when they are called upon; players that can make a difference when they step into the team."

Football Daily @footballdaily



believes Arsenal are no longer front runners to sign West Ham captain 🗣 "If they don't think it's right financially for the football club, they'll quite happily walk away from the deal." @markmcadamtv believes Arsenal are no longer front runners to sign West Ham captain Declan Rice due to the financial challenges 🗣 "If they don't think it's right financially for the football club, they'll quite happily walk away from the deal."@markmcadamtv believes Arsenal are no longer front runners to sign West Ham captain Declan Rice due to the financial challenges 💰 https://t.co/cXN4Blj1Ch

He added:

"Arsenal have amazing players at the moment, but the players that they have will improve if they can add some competition to the squad. I think they need to add four or five players to the team this summer."

The former France international was then asked to provide specific names that the Gunners must try to sign this summer. Sagna listed Leicester City midfielder James Maddison and Southampton's James Ward-Prowse.

He said:

"James Maddison from Leicester. I also really like James Ward-Prowse. He is a player that can change a game on his own. Every team needs a player that can change a game in a heartbeat."

He added:

"Ward-Prowse is a master at set pieces. When a game is locked and you have a player with his ability, that is so dangerous. His freekicks are the best in the league. I am not saying that he would start every game, but if you added him from the bench with 15 or 20 minutes to go, he would make the difference."

Sagna further stated:

"Defensively, I think Arsenal need another really top centre back and an equally top right back."

It remains to be seen who the North London outfit will sign this summer.

"I would hope" - Bacary Sagna says he sees Arsenal target 'fitting into Xhaka's role perfectly'

Football Daily @footballdaily



Alan Smith on Granit Xhaka leaving Arsenal. 🗣️ “He wants to go now. He’s been there a long time and it’s been an up and down time for him. He would leave on fantastic terms.”Alan Smith on Granit Xhaka leaving Arsenal. 🗣️ “He wants to go now. He’s been there a long time and it’s been an up and down time for him. He would leave on fantastic terms.” Alan Smith on Granit Xhaka leaving Arsenal.🇨🇭 https://t.co/Kjr9jwXpA5

Sagna believes West Ham United's Declan Rice would be a great signing for the Gunners. The Frenchman claims that the England international could be the perfect replacement for outgoing Arsenal star Granit Xhaka.

The Swiss midfielder's contract (set to expire in 2024) will not be extended as a move to Bundesliga outfit Bayer Leverkusen is imminent (as per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano).

Sagna has urged the Gunners to sign Rice as the Switzerland international's replacement. The Frenchman said:

"I think Declan Rice would improve under Mikel Arteta, definitely. We saw Xhaka perform in a slightly different role for Arsenal this season, where he had an impact in the offensive part of the field. I think that is where Arsenal would be looking to use Rice if they signed him – I can see him fitting into Xhaka’s role perfectly.

He added:

"I think he would play with more freedom at Arsenal than he currently enjoys at West Ham. He will find himself in situations where he will have the opportunity to add more goals to his game because he will be receiving better service at Arsenal and he will be playing with better players who will be able to find him like [Martin] Odegaard."

Sagna concluded:

"I think that the only way for Arsenal to allow Xhaka to leave is by signing Declan Rice. If Xhaka leaves, then I would hope Arsenal may very well have something lined up with Rice."

