“Back to his best form” – Alan Shearer suggests Trent Alexander-Arnold is stealing spotlight from Liverpool teammate

Pundit Alan Shearer has suggested that Andrew Robertson is back to his best form at Liverpool despite Trent Alexander-Arnold hogging the spotlight in recent weeks.

Both the Reds' full-backs have been in top form recently, which has helped the team directly on the pitch. They assisted a goal each in Liverpool's 3-2 Premier League win against Nottingham Forest on April 22.

The Scottish full-back's free-kick found Diogo Jota inside the box, who chested the ball before slotting it into Forest's goal to hand his team a 2-1 lead. The visitors equalized in the 67th minute but Alexander-Arnold's spotless delivery into the box three minutes later resulted in Mohamed Salah's winner.

Shearer has included Robertson in his Premier League Team of the Week over Alexander-Arnold. He wrote on the official Premier League website, via the Empire of the Kop:

"All the spotlight has been on [Trent] Alexander-Arnold but Robbo is back to his best form for Liverpool, setting up Diogo Jota’s second goal with another quality assist."

Jota also made the former Newcastle United striker's Team of the Week as he bagged a brace against the Tricky Trees. The Portugal international has now scored four goals in his last two games, as he also netted a brace in his team's 6-1 win against Leeds United on April 17.

Alexander-Arnold has recently been seen in a more advanced role, with Jurgen Klopp using him as a makeshift midfielder in games. Alongside Robertson, the Englishman's marauding runs down the flank are a major creative outlet for the Merseyside giants.

The 24-year-old has now amassed four assists in his last three league games, with his team picking up seven points out of a possible nine.

Jurgen Klopp sheds light on Forest's troublesome throw-ins against Liverpool

Moussa Niakhate's long throw-ins created constant trouble for Liverpool during their league clash at Anfield against Nottingham Forest.

One such throw-in resulted in Morgan Gibbs-White's equalizer in the 67th minute. Speaking after the win, Jurgen Klopp said, via Liverpool Echo:

"We should have controlled the game a bit better. Actually, in most moments we controlled it but in the little moments they just needed a throw-in and everything ends in chaos again. That made life really difficult. We came through it and I’m happy, really happy because we showed a lot of things I wanted to see."

The Reds kept a mammoth 82% possession but managed just one more shot on target (6) than the visitors (5). The win means Liverpool have 50 points from 31 games - nine behind fourth-placed Manchester United, who have a game in hand

