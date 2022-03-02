"Back to his best" - Kevin Campbell praises 30-year-old Liverpool star after 'unbelievable' performance in Carabao Cup final

Kevin Campbell has praised Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk for his strong return from a 'horror' injury last season.

The Dutch defender missed the majority of the 2020-21 season after he suffered an ACL injury in a Premier League match against Everton. Van Dijk returned to first-team football this season and is now back to his best, according to Campbell.

Speaking to Football Insider, the former Arsenal forward noted:

“Van Dijk had a horrific injury and it was always going to take him time to get back to his best. He was the best centre-half in the world before he got injured. It has taken him a little bit of time but he is back to his best, of that I have no doubt. He’s strengthened Liverpool so much this season.”

Speaking about van Dijk's performance in the Carabao Cup final, Campbell praised the Dutch defender for a good outing against Chelsea.

“What a quality player he is and he proved that at the weekend. He was unbelievable up against a really good Chelsea side. [Kai] Havertz and [Romelu] Lukaku are not easy to play against. Fair play to him.”

Liverpool beat Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final

The Reds squared off against Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday (February 27). Both sides played out an entertaining match for 120 minutes but failed to find the back of the net.

The final went to penalties, with Liverpool emerging victorious 11-10 after Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalga missed his kick from the spot. It was the Reds' ninth League Cup trophy, a record haul for an English team.

Jurgen Klopp's side have looked increasingly strong with every passing game this year. They are currently six points behind Premier League leaders Manchester City and have a game in hand as the title-race is very much on in England.

The Reds have also won all seven games they have played in the UEFA Champions League, with their last win coming against Inter Milan at the San Siro. Their 2-0 success in Italy has put them in a fantastic position to qualify for the quarterfinals of the Champions League.

The Reds are also alive in the FA Cup, where they take on Norwich City in the fifth round on Wednesday (March 2). Their fantastic form in the current season has provided Klopp's men with an incredible chance to complete an almost inconceivable quadruple.

