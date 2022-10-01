“Back to cause havoc in our lives”, “He’s not Chelsea level” – Chelsea fans furious with Graham Potter for naming 23-year-old star in playing XI against Crystal Palace

Chelsea have announced their starting XI for their Premier League clash with Crystal Palace, and fans aren't happy to see Mason Mount in it.

The 23-year-old has seen a massive drop in form this season, so much so that he didn't start either of England's UEFA Nations League games last month either. In six league appearances this season, Mount is yet to score or assist for Chelsea, but somehow continues to enjoy the trust of his club managers.

He started in Potter's first game as Blues bossagainst Red Bull Salzburg in the UEFA Champions League. Mount is now set to start in Potter's first league game as Chelsea manager.

However, the Blues faithful aren't impressed to see him start the clash at Selhurst Park. They feel Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech deserved to be in the XI ahead of him.

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions to Mount's inclusion in the starting lineup:

FlashWizardJr @flashwizardjr @ChelseaFC @ParimatchGlobal Mount starting?? What a luck for Palace.... Pulisic or Ziyech deserve a start ahead of Mount. @ChelseaFC @ParimatchGlobal Mount starting?? What a luck for Palace.... Pulisic or Ziyech deserve a start ahead of Mount.

Vintage Jorgi @VintageJorgi Mason Mount starts. 1 hour till the good times of the International break are left behind and the hair raising and blood curdling horror performances of Mickey are back to cause havoc in our lives. Mason Mount starts. 1 hour till the good times of the International break are left behind and the hair raising and blood curdling horror performances of Mickey are back to cause havoc in our lives.

Stuttering Chelsea face challenging period ahead

The Blues' form hasn't been the best this season. With ten points in six league games, they are languishing in seventh position of the standings, with their European form looking hardly encouraging.

The Blues have collected only one point from two UEFA Champions League games and are sitting at the bottom of their group. The prospect of a humiliating group stage exit is very much likely for the two-time winners.

If that wasn't enough, the Pensioners are now set to go through the knife this month with nine games lined up over the next 31 days. That includes Brentford and Manchester United in the league, as well as two legs against Serie A champions AC Milan in Europe.

More sluggish performances will only diminish their chances further as Potter faces a crucial period ahead, starting with today's tricky fixture away at Crystal Palace.

