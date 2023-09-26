"Back in form", "Pensioner is bossing it" - Manchester United fans react as star delivers 'perfect' performance in win over Crystal Palace in EFL Cup

Manchester United fans have hailed the performance of midfielder Casemiro in the 3-0 EFL Cup third-round win over Crystal Palace at Old Trafford on Tuesday (September 26).

Alejandro Garnacho set the hosts on their way with a 21st-minute strike before Casemiro doubled United's advantage six minutes later. Ten minutes into the second half, the defensive midfielder played in Anthony Martial for the third to end the game as a contest.

Casemiro, 31, has been a standout performer for Erik ten Hag's side since arriving from Real Madrid last summer. In 59 games across competitions, he has bagged seven goals and 11 assists. That includes four goals and an assist in eight games across three different competitions this campaign.

Fans hailed the performance of the Brazil international. One reckoned that Casemiro is back in form after an indifferent injury-plagued start to the season, tweeting:

"He's back in form again."

Another chimed in:

"The PENSIONER is bossing it."

Here are some of the top reactions on X, previously called Twitter:

United will learn their fourth-round opponents following the draw on Wednesday. They next return to action in the Premier League against the same opponents - Crystal Palace - at home on Saturday (September 30).

What former Everton midfielder said about Manchester United's win over Cystal Palace

Manchester United brought up their second win in as many games across competitions following their narrow 1-0 win at Burnley in the Premier League at the weekend.

Having blown hot and cold this season, Erik ten Hag's side are beginning to build up some momentum after enduring a run of three straight defeats, where they conceded at least thrice in each outing.

However, United dominated from the off against a Palace side that was comfortably second-best for large swathes. Former Everton midfielder Leon Osman thinks likewise, saying on BBC Radio 5 Live:

"Well deserved victory for Manchester United it could not have gone better for Ten Hag. Crystal Palace did get better in the game, and they did get a couple of shots in the later stages.

Osman added:

"Manchester United did not have to use Bruno Fernandes or Marcus Rashford, I think Crystal Palace will be happy to get out of here and back to London."

Ten Hag's side will now hope for a similar result against the same opponent at home in the Premier League this weekend. United are ninth in the Premier League standings with nine points after six games, nine points adrift of leaders Manchester City.