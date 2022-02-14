"Back fours are instrumental in this game" - Terry Phelan says defence could decide Real Madrid-PSG Champions League tie (Exclusive)

Football pundit Terry Phelan had an interesting take on the PSG vs Real Madrid clash as the former Manchester City man said the back four of both teams could be instrumental in deciding the tie.

Heading into the Round Of 16 Clash in the Champions League, a lot of talk has been about the attacking power possessed by both sides, with the likes of Karim Benzema, Vinicius Jr., Kylian Mbappe, and Lionel Messi set to take centre stage on Tuesday.

During a recent media interaction ahead of the Round Of 16 clashes, Phelan suggested that, while there is a lot of excitement surrounding the forwards, the defenders will play a major role in deciding the result.

"This is an excitement isn’t it? We talk about the front three and we don’t talk about the midfield players, we don’t talk about the back fours. But the back fours are instrumental in this game. Because they’re going to be playing against some fantastic forwards," said Phelan.

The football pundit further commented on the form of the attackers on both sides. He was quick to heap praise on Benzema and suggested he that the French striker has to be on the pitch for Los Blancos on Tuesday.

"He just holds that line well. He does run in behind the channels well, he does score his ratio of goals. He is always in the first eleven," said Phelan.

Phelan also opened up on the attacking talent at PSG and used it to drive his point on why the game could boil down to which defence can cope better.

"But then when you look on the other side. Mbappe, who’s maybe going to Real Madrid. And then you have got obviously Messi. On his day, he can tie you up in knots."

"He isn’t having a great domestic goalscoring form at the moment. Champions League, oh yes, he comes alive in the Champions League. This is his baby, isn’t it? And then maybe you have Neymar and he may play. So, you have an array of wonderful talent there."

"For me it’s going to be a very close game. And I can say it all depends on the back four of both teams and how they cope with the pace and power of both sets of forwards," said Phelan.

Karim Benzema remains a doubt for Real Madrid vs PSG

One of the major talking points heading into the Champions League Round Of 16 Clash on Tuesday has been the availability of Karim Benzema.

The French striker has missed the last three games for Real Madrid through a muscular injury and faces a race against time to be fit for the clash against PSG.

The latest reports suggest that Benzema will undergo a fitness test in Paris to see if he will start, make it to the bench, or miss out on the first leg of the tie altogether.

Real Madrid fans will eagerly hope that their star striker will make it onto the pitch at the Parc des Princes.

Watch UEFA Champions League 2021-22 (Round 16 - 1st Leg): Paris vs Real Madrid – LIVE on SONY TEN 2 (English), SONY TEN 3 (Hindi) & SONY TEN 4 (Tamil & Telugu) channels on February 16, 2022, from 1:30 am IST.

Also Read Article Continues below

Watch UEFA Champions League 2021-22 (Round 16 - 1st Leg): Sporting CP vs Man City – LIVE on SONY TEN 1 (English) channels on February 16, 2022, from 1:30 am IST.

Edited by Alan John