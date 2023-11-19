"Back as soon as possible" - Real Madrid star sends message on social media after picking up injury while on international duty

Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga has vowed that he will be back as soon as possible after being ruled out for up to two months with an injury.

Camavinga suffered a knee ligament injury while training with France while on international duty. The Madrid midfielder collided with Ousmane Dembele and was left floored.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports that Camavinga is set to miss the rest of 2023. He is expected to be back in action in January which comes as a massive blow for Real Madrid.

However, the former Rennes midfielder has offered an encouraging update to fans on Instagram. He insisted that he'll rest and recover:

"Time to rest and recover. Thank you for all your messages. I’ll back as soon as possible."

Camavinga has been a key player for Madrid this season, making 17 appearances across competitions. He's played in central midfield, defensive midfield, and as a makeshift left-back.

Los Blancos will have to deal with his absence but Carlo Ancelotti does have several options. The Italian's holding midfield options include Toni Kroos and Aurelien Tchouameni.

Real Madrid are reportedly not expected to conduct any transfer business in January despite Camavinga's injury. He and Vinicius Junior are both set for lengthy spells on the sidelines.

Journalist expects Real Madrid target Leroy Sane to sign a new deal with Bayern Munich

Leroy Sane will enter the final year of his contract in 2024.

Norweigan journalist Jan Age Fjortoft reckons Bayern Munich will be able to tie Leroy Sane down to a new deal. This is despite Real Madrid and Liverpool circling for the Germany international:

"Contract till (2025). Bayern have started talking about an extension. Liverpool following (him) and Real Madrid is always on a player’s mind. Got a feeling that Bayern will get him to sign."

German outlet BILD reports that Los Blancos are attentive to Sane's situation at Bayern. He's been in excellent form for the Bavarians, bagging nine goals and seven assists in 18 games across competitions.

Sane has been with Bayern since July 2020 when he joined from Manchester City in a €49 million deal. He's been an ever-present for Die Roten since, winning three Bundesliga titles, the UEFA Super Cup, and two German Super Cups.

Madrid have plenty of attacking options including Vinicius and Rodrygo but Sane offers experience. It remains to be seen if the La Liga giants will make their interest concrete.