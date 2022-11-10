"Back stronger bro" - Chelsea's Reece James receives heartfelt message from Arsenal star after missing out on England squad due to injury

Arsenal star Bukayo Saka has sent a heartfelt message to Chelsea defender Reece James, who is set to miss out on the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Saka's message came in response to James' post about his disappointment at failing to make the World Cup squad.

The right-back had made a bright start to the 2022-23 season and was Chelsea's best player. His form meant his berth in the England squad was all but confirmed for the showpiece event in Qatar. However, an untimely injury put a big question mark on his participation in the marquee event.

With the World Cup set to start in a little over a week's time, James has accepted his fate regarding his participation in the current World Cup.

He posted on Instagram:

"Devastated. The minute I injured my knee, I knew the turnaround to make the World Cup would be tight but I always felt it was possible. I’ve worked harder than I ever thought I could to give myself the best chance of going, and I truly believed I could help the team."

James added:

"I appreciate there was risk on both sides but it was one I was willing to take. Good luck to the boys, I’ll be back soon. Stay safe and sending love."

Commenting on James' post, Saka said:

"(Come) back stronger bro."

The Chelsea defender received words of encouragement from former England right-back Gary Neville as well, who said:

"It will feel like a huge disappointment today but it's part of the journey. You will play in many World Cups with the talent that you have."

The likes of Jordan Henderson, Thiago Silva and Callum Hudson-Odoi sent messages of support to James as well.

Chelsea struggling without Reece James

Chelsea made a poor start to the new season under new ownership. Former boss Thomas Tuchel was given the sack in September despite being backed heavily in the market.

His replacement, Graham Potter, has a tough job on his hands with the Blues now struggling to get results on a weekly basis. In fact, Chelsea have lost three of their last four games, with their only win coming in a UEFA Champions League dead rubber against Dinamo Zagreb.

Their most recent match saw them exit the Carabao Cup in just the third round after losing 2-0 to Manchester City.

The situation worsened considerably after the departure of James, who hobbled against AC Milan last month. While the Blues won that game 2-0, they haven't displayed enough potency going forward or their usual defensive acumen.

