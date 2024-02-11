"Back in no time, your messages have kept me positive" - Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham reacts after learning extent of injury following Girona win

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham can't wait to return to action after picking up an ankle injury in a 4-0 La Liga clash with Girona on Saturday (Februaray 10).

In a top-of-the-table clash at the Santiago Bernabeu, Los Blancos ran riot. Vinicius Junior opened the floodgates in the sixth minute, and there would be no looking back.

Bellingham netted either side of the break to put Madrid out of sight before Rodrygo Goes rounded up the scoring midway through the second half to send Carlo Ancelotti's side five clear at the top.

However, Bellingham's brace came at a cost. The Englishman was substituted in the 57th minute, shortly after scoring his second of the game. Los Blancos later confirmed on their website that the 20-year-old is down with a high-grade left-ankle sprain and could be up to three weeks.

A stream of positive messages poured in from fans. Acknowledging the same, Bellingham tweeted that he would be back in 'no time':

"Back in no time, your messages have kept me positive. Gracias (thank you) Madridistas!"

Los Blancos have 61 points from 24 games and are unbeaten in five, winning four. Their only league loss this season was a 3-1 reverse at Atletico Madrid.

How has Jude Bellingham fared for Real Madrid this season?

Jude Bellingham

Jude Bellingham has made a surreal start to life at Real Madrid since his arrival from Borussia Dortmund in the summer.

In 29 games across competitions, he has racked up almost as many goal contributions, 20 goals and eight assists. The tally includes a league-leading 16 strikes in La Liga to go with three assists.

The Englishman has also scored four times and assisted thrice in five games in the UEFA Champions League, where Real Madrid went perfect, winning all six outings.

Following their resounding win over Girona at the weekend, Carlo Ancelotti's side travel to Germany to take on RB Leipzig in the first leg of their Champions League Round of 16 clash.