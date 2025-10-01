"Bad moments in life" - Chelsea star Alejandro Garnacho speaks on stint at ex-club Manchester United 

Chelsea star Alejandro Garnacho has claimed that he has nothing bad to say about his former club, Manchester United. He is happy to have made the switch to Stamford Bridge and is focused on helping them win matches.
Speaking to TNT Sports after Chelsea's 1-0 win over Benfica in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, September 30, Garnacho said that he had bad moments at Manchester United, but will never talk negatively about the club. The Argentine added that he was happy to be playing at the top level and said (via GOAL):
“I’ve got nothing bad to say about my old club Manchester United, just bad moments in life. I’m very happy to be here now, play in this competition and get 3 points today."
Garnacho spoke about his decision to join Chelsea earlier this summer, saying that he felt like the club were a perfect fit for his winning mentality. He added that the club being FIFA Club World Cup champions showed that he was making the right call and said (via GOAL):
"These types of moments give you the taste, and you want to keep winning. When you get to a final, you want to score goals and win the trophy. This is my mentality. I have a winning mentality. I have passion and a big personality. It’s a natural fit with a club like Chelsea, which have just won the Club World Cup."
"Chelsea are at the top now, and it’s important to fight for the club like the fans deserve. I watched the Club World Cup, and to join the world champions is special – it means we’re the best team in the world! It’s not common to have played a lot of games at this age, but it has helped me a lot. I’m only 21 and I have a lot of experience from these different types of games, stadiums and moments."
The Blues paid £40 million to sign Garnacho in the summer from Manchester United. The Argentine had offers from other clubs, but opted to join the Stamford Bridge side.
Enzo Maresca praises Chelsea star Alejandro Garnacho
Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca heaped praise on Alejandro Garnacho after the 1-0 win over Benfica. He claimed that the new signing did well in both ends of the pitch and said (via GOAL):
"Not only on the ball, I think defensively he was very good, the way he pressed. In the last third, he has freedom to go one-on-one when he decides. To arrive in the box is important because it’s from there we score goals."
Garnacho got the assist for the own goal scored by Richard Rios in the game on Tuesday, September 30. It was his first direct goal contribution at the club, in what was his second start.