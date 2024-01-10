"Bad, superficial and unacceptable” - Victor Osimhen's agent slams 'rubbish' claims from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's reps over Saudi move

Victor Osimhen's agent, Roberto Calenda, recently opened up about the comments of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's agent on his client, referring to the comments as ill-advised. Mamuka Jugeli, agent of the Georgian star, said that he believes Osimhen to be headed for the Saudi Pro League next season.

Napoli won the Scudetto in 2023 after a 33-year failure to win the title, with Osimhen and Kvaratskhelia playing central roles. The Nigerian striker won the Capocannoniere and Striker of the Year, and Kvaratskhelia won the league's MVP award as the Partenopei coasted to the title.

Osimhen was a target for Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal last summer, but the 25-year-old rejected a move to the Gulf nation. The Nigerian striker signed a new contract with the Italian side last month, which included a release clause of around £112 million.

Jugeli said in a recent interview that Victor Osimhen will leave Napoli at the end of the 2023-24 season to join a Saudi club. He implied that the striker was drawn by the money on offer, and his interview drew a furious reaction from the striker on Instagram.

Osimhen's agent has now lent his voice against Jugeli, revealing that the comments were derogatory and possibly damaging. The Italian agent also reiterated that the striker is committed to helping his club achieve its goals.

“Everyone must look into their own home and have respect for the work of others. It is not correct to talk about the future of other players," Jugeli said in a statement. “This creates misunderstandings and problems as well as unfortunate predictions. The alleged words of agent Mamuka Jugeli are bad, superficial and unacceptable.

"These words create problems for my player Victor Osimhen with Napoli fans without any reason or real of the reality We have just signed a contract renewal and Victor's only wish, in addition to the Africa Cup of Nations, is to help Napoli. Everything else is rubbish."

Victor Osimhen is set to lead the line for Nigeria at the Africa Cup of Nations Cup in Cote d'Ivoire later this month. The reigning African Footballer of the Year will be keen to help his country win a fourth title.

Victor Osimhen linked with Premier League switch

Victor Osimhen is widely expected to leave Napoli at the end of the season, having spent three years at the club. The former Lille man has been a success since he arrived in Naples, becoming a fan favourite at the club.

Multiple Premier League sides have been named as suitors for the Nigerian star, who has seven league goals this season. TEAMTalk reported that Chelsea are prepared to sign him on a pre-contract agreement, as they did Christopher Nkunku.

Nothing has been confirmed yet, and the future of Victor Osimhen currently lies with Napoli. The Nigerian star may only make his switch away from the Italian side if his release clause is met.