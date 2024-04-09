"Bald man has started overthinking again" - Manchester City fans in disbelief as superstar benched for UCL clash against Real Madrid

Manchester City fans are perplexed by Pep Guardiola's decision to start Kevin De Bruyne on the bench against Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League tonight (April 9).

De Bruyne was man-of-the-match in City's 4-2 win against Crystal Palace on Saturday (April 6). The Belgian playmaker scored twice and grabbed an assist in a vital Premier League victory at Selhurst Park.

Many would've envisioned seeing the 32-year-old continue to start in midfield against Real Madrid. The two European giants meet in the first leg of their Champions League quarterfinal tie at the Santiago Bernabeu.

However, De Bruyne has been benched much to the surprise of many. Guardiola has opted to start Mateo Kovacic instead and the Croatian will need to be at his best against a tough Madrid side.

The Cityzens face Los Blancos in the knockout stages of Europe's elite club competition for the third season in a row. De Bruyne has been a thorn in the La Liga giants' side, registering three goals and four assists in eight games.

However, Manchester City will do battle without the Belgium international starting. The club have explained his absence is due to 'illness' but fans are still losing their minds.

Stefan Ortega continues in goal with Ederson still sidelined. The 31-year-old German shot-stopper has made 14 appearances across competitions, keeping five clean sheets.

Manuel Akanji starts at right-back with Ruben Dias, John Stones, and Josko Gvardiol in defense. Guardiola has dealt with an injury crisis as of late but Gvardiol has made the team despite concerns.

Kovacic joins Rodri in midfield with Phil Foden, Bernardo Silva, and Jack Grealish in front. Erling Haaland starts up top and will be eager to shine after questionable performances against Arsenal (0-0) and Liverpool (1-1).

One fan joked that Guardiola was foolishly playing mind games:

"Kevin De Bruyne??! The bald man has started overthinking again."

Here's how other fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to De Bruyne not starting for Manchester City against Real Madrid:

"De Bruyne on the bench!! Nah Pep wants the game to end in a draw," one fan suggested.

"This guy benched De Bruyne," another fan opined.

"De Bruyne on the bench against Madrid, hope you know what you're cooking Pep," one fan stated.

"De Bruyne on the bench tonight. WTF!" another fan wrote.

"Why is De Bruyne sitting on the bench????" One fan asked.

Rio Ferdinand prefers Manchester City's Rodri to Real Madrid's Toni Kroos

Rio Ferdinand is a huge fan of Manchester City's Rodri.

Rodri has been an ever-present for Manchester City in their season which has been marred by De Bruyne's long-term hamstring injury. The Spaniard has appeared 40 times across competitions, posting eight goals and 12 assists in 40 games across competitions.

Many regard Rodri, 27, as the best holding midfielder in Europe. He cemented himself as a City hero when he scored the winner in a 1-0 win against Inter Milan in last season's Champions League final.

Rio Ferdinand thinks the 49-cap Spain international is the best defensive midfielder in the world. He highlighted Real Madrid star Toni Kroos' qualities but was adamant about the Manchester City man (via TNT Sports):

"Kroos is top but the new man on the dancefloor, the best central defensive-midfielder in the world right now, I’ve got to go for Rodri."

Kroos starts tonight's game for Real Madrid and he's been rolling back the years at the Bernabeu. The German has registered one goal and seven assists in 39 games across competitions and has five Champions League winners' medals to his name.

